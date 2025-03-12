Poker Face season 2 teaser reveals release date & all-star guest cast

Natasha Lyonne returns as Charlie Cale in the Poker Face season 2 teaser trailer.

In the Peacock crime series, Charlie hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda for a new season of strange mysteries and eclectic suspects. The mystery-of-the-week show features Charlie tackling a new case each episode, using her innate ability to smoke out a liar to solve the crime.

The Poker Face season 2 cast features an all-star list of guests: Adrienne C. Moore, Alia Shawkat, Awkwafina, Ben Marshall, B.J. Novak, Carol Kane, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Corey Hawkins, Cynthia Erivo, David Alan Grier, David Krumholtz, Davionte “GaTa” Ganter, Ego Nwodim, Gaby Hoffmann, Geraldine Viswanathan, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, John Cho, John Mulaney, Justin Theroux, Kathrine Narducci, Katie Holmes, Kevin Corrigan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Tom, Lili Taylor, Margo Martindale, Melanie Lynskey, Natasha Leggero, Patti Harrison, Rhea Perlman, Richard Kind, Sam Richardson, Sherry Cola, Simon Helberg, Simon Rex, and Taylor Schilling.

Rian Johnson, who developed the Knives Out franchise, created Poker Face. Writer-director Tony Tost is the showrunner for season two, taking over for Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. Lyonne and Johnson are both writers and directors on season 2.

Released in January 2023, Poker Face season 1 received critical acclaim, with Lyonne receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. In his four-star review of the first season, Digital Trends’ Alex Welch wrote, “Poker Face is a quirky, clever homage to classic TV detective shows like Columbo that is anchored by Natasha Lyonne’s endlessly delightful central performance.”