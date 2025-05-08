New iPhone 17 Air leak shows it could be the thinnest, even in a case

The new iPhone 17 Air is heavily rumoured to live up to its name by being a far thinner version of the smartphone.

Thinner than what? Well, the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Although once they’re both in cases, will anyone even notice?

This is the issue that a new social media post appears to tackle by showing the iPhone 17 Air in a case, next to the Pro model.

The post shows a video of iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy models being placed into cases and compared by an alleged case manufacturer. And yes, the Air does appear thinner even in this case. Although the account posting it is listed as a Hong Kong based iOS developer, so who actually made the video is less clear.

Is iPhone 17 Air better?

One of the big concerns with a new thinner iPhone is that it will have a smaller battery and a limited life. Yes it will be thinner and lighter, but if that’s at the cost of battery life, will that appeal?

Rumours suggest there could be a significant drop in battery life in the iPhone 17 Air over the other models in the range.

For this reason it has been suggested that Apple may reintroduce its battery case for this model specifically. This will likely appear a few months after the phone itself is released, as Apple did last time.

This all begs the question, will the iPhone 17 Air end up being any thinner when a bulky battery case is added in? Which could defeat the point.

It’s also worth keeping in mind Apple has been promoting its iPhone 16 as tough enough to be used without a case. Perhaps that’s a first step towards pushing the iPhone 17 Air as a case-free model that can withstand day to day life, and let you enjoy just how slim this new model will be.