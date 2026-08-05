SpaceX wants to take on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile with its own mobile network

During its first earnings call as a public company, SpaceX confirmed a plan years in the making. President Gwynne Shotwell told investors the company intends to build a full mobile network capable of pulling customers away from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile (via Reuters).

Elon Musk backed her up, framing the EchoStar spectrum deal as the foundation for something much bigger than Starlink’s current satellite internet business (via TheVerge).

How does SpaceX plan to challenge the biggest carriers?

SpaceX already runs Starlink Mobile, which partners with carriers to provide messaging and limited data in areas where traditional cell coverage falls short. The company now wants to expand that into a complete mobile service by pairing satellite connectivity with a new ground-based network.

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Shotwell said SpaceX will use terrestrial rights attached to the EchoStar spectrum to build this network, pushing available bandwidth from roughly 5 megahertz through carrier partnerships up to 65 megahertz. Combined with next-generation Starlink Mobile V2 satellites, she said the service should become significantly more capable, describing it as up to 100 times better than what exists today.

Rather than relying on large, expensive cell towers, Musk suggested deploying many small base stations directly alongside existing Starlink dishes already installed on rooftops. SpaceX believes this approach could deliver higher bandwidth while meaningfully cutting deployment costs. Commercial service is targeted for the end of next year, with support planned for voice and video calling through apps like Signal and WhatsApp.

Can SpaceX really compete with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile?

SpaceX currently holds far less wireless spectrum than the three major carriers, meaning it will likely need additional spectrum or highly efficient infrastructure to compete nationwide. Still, SpaceX appears confident.

Shotwell estimated the US wireless market is worth around $600 billion annually and said she expects the company to win customers because it believes its service can be better. This is still just a roadmap for now, but it confirms SpaceX wants a real seat at the table in America’s wireless market.