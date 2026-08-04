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The OnePlus 16 could crank things up with a 200MP camera and a massive battery

The purported flagship could bring substantial upgrades across the board.

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Person holding OnePlus 15.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Two fresh OnePlus 16 leaks just landed within days of each other. Together, they point to a flagship that could outlast its competition with its massive battery, and one that ships with genuinely better camera hardware than the OnePlus 15. 

So what’s happening with the cameras?

According to an X post from OnePlusClub, the OnePlus 16 is set to debut the company’s first 200MP primary camera sensor, which could be a significant upgrade from the current 50MP sensor. 

Gaming on the OnePlus 15
OnePlus

Earlier rumors also hinted toward the presence of a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. To put it all together, this could be the most ambitious camera setup to date. It’s not like a brand hasn’t done this. The Vivo X300 Ultra, for instance, also follows a similar approach with its cameras. 

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Worth noting, though, there’s a chance that OnePlus could still ship the OnePlus 16 with a single 200MP primary camera and call it a day. In that case, the other two cameras could feature a 50MP sensor. 

And what about that battery everyone’s talking about?

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, trial production on the OnePlus 16 has reportedly already begun. The phone is said to use a dual-cell battery pack built from two 4,390mAh cells, which adds up to a minimum combined capacity of 8,780mAh. 

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Digital Chat Station / Weibo

The tipster also mentioned a rated energy of 33.11Wh at 7.54V, suggesting the typical capacity could land closer to 9,000 mAh, especially if you account for how these numbers usually get rounded for marketing. 

If accurate, that would make it the largest battery OnePlus has ever shipped in a flagship phone. I say flagship phone because the recently launched OnePlus Nord 6, a mid-range phone launched in India, already features a 9,000 mAh battery.

Charging for the OnePlus 16 is tipped at 100W wired, though this latest leak stayed quiet on wireless charging, despite earlier rumors pointing to 50W support. 

Even though OnePlus has already announced its exit from the North American market, I’m still interested in seeing what the brand does when it’s only serving its native market and a couple of others. To me, it sounds like the OnePlus 16 is shaping up to be a hot upgrade over the OnePlus 15. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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