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RISION’s new pocket-sized cameras turns your phone into a nitfty thermal imaging tool

This tiny $119 camera gives your phone Predator vision

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RISION Magic Pro in action
RISION

If you’ve ever had to look for any sort of heat leaks or hot wires, chances are that you’ve probably used a dedicated handheld camera. But RISION has just launched a tiny new camera tool to make the job easier (and more pocketable). It reminds me of the InfiRay we checked out a while back.

RISION has introduced the Magic and Magic Pro, two compact thermal cameras that plug directly into supported USB-C phones, tablets, and Windows computers. Each module weighs 24 grams, draws power from the connected device, and requires no separate battery. Support covers compatible iPhones, Android devices, and Windows PCs.

RISION Magic cameras on a table
RISION
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The cheaper Magic is built for household detective work

RISION positions the standard Magic as an accessible option for homeowners and DIY repairs. Suggested uses include finding air leaks around windows and doors, checking insulation and underfloor heating, inspecting electrical outlets, and spotting unusual heat patterns in appliances and electronics.

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Its native 160 x 120 thermal resolution is processed into a 320 x 240 image using RISION’s QuadIR technology. It also offers a 25Hz refresh rate, thermal sensitivity of 40mK or lower, and a measurement range from minus 20 to 600 degrees Celsius.

RISION Magic attaches via USB-C port
RISION

The accompanying RISION View app lets users keep track of temperature, gain access to calibration controls, and 12 color palettes. Core features work without mandatory registration, but an account may be required for cloud backups and access across multiple devices.

Both cameras also combine thermal information with visible details captured by the connected device. RISION calls this AI BiSpectrix, with the fused image intended to make it easier to identify the component, opening, or surface responsible for a temperature difference.

RISION Magic is quite portable owing to its tiny size
RISION

Magic Pro is where things become a lot more professional

The $299 Magic Pro increases native resolution to 256 x 192 and produces a 512 x 384 processed image. It can simultaneously monitor five points, five lines, and five areas, while real-time waveform graphs track changing temperatures.

RISION Magic attached to a phone
RISION

Thermal photos retain their underlying temperature data for later analysis, and video recording can document heating, cooling, and intermittent faults. Users can also produce PDF reports containing measurements, locations, timestamps, annotations, and custom watermarks.

RISION Magic carries a $139 MSRP, though the company is offering a $119 early-bird preorder price. Open sales begin August 24. Magic Pro will arrive through RISION and Amazon in late September for $299. Early buyers receive an additional year of warranty coverage, extending the total to three years.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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