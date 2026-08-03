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Google can’t catch a break as the Pixel 11 Pro leaks once again

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Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Evan Blass

Google’s Made by Google 2026 event is just around the corner, but at this point, it feels like the company has very little left to surprise us with.

The latest leak brings what appear to be official marketing renders of the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, offering perhaps the clearest look yet at Google’s upcoming flagship phones. Shared by well-known leaker Evan Blass, the images don’t just show off the hardware — they also hint at camera upgrades, AI features, and the next-generation Tensor chip powering everything under the hood. While none of the images reveal anything dramatically unexpected, they do suggest Google is paying attention to one design complaint Pixel fans have had for years.

Google may finally be giving the Pixel Pro a cleaner look

The biggest visual change appears in the new matte black finish. For the past several Pixel generations, Google’s premium phones paired a matte frame with glossy accents around the Camera Bar. It wasn’t everyone’s favorite look, especially since those glossy surfaces tended to attract fingerprints and reflections.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Evan Blass

The newly leaked renders suggest that’s finally changing. On the Black, or Obsidian, model, the matte finish now appears to extend beyond the frame and onto the sides of the Camera Bar, creating a far more uniform appearance. It’s a subtle tweak, but one that gives the phone a cleaner and more understated aesthetic. The leak also includes another look at Google’s AI interface, previously referred to as Pixel Glow and now believed to be called HiLight. The renders show the animation in several different states, including one that’s completely disabled, another displaying a colorful spinning effect, and a blue version that appears to be connected to Gemini.

Camera upgrades and Tensor G6 also make an appearance

Beyond the design, the marketing images hint at a few notable hardware improvements. One render prominently displays a 120x moon shot, suggesting Google could increase the maximum zoom range on the Pixel 11 Pro series from the Pixel 10 Pro’s 100x capability. Whether that’s achieved through improved optics, AI-powered Super Res Zoom, or a combination of both remains to be seen. Other images reference camera features such as capturing photos and videos simultaneously. At the same time, another appears to tease improvements related to Night Sight, though the exact functionality isn’t yet clear from the leaked material.

Electronics, Phone, Adapter
Evan Blass
Nature, Night, Outdoors
Evan Blass
Text, Electronics, Hardware
Evan Blass

Finally, the renders include a stylized glimpse of Google’s upcoming Tensor G6 processor. There aren’t any technical details attached, but its appearance in official-looking marketing assets isn’t surprising given that the chip is expected to power the entire Pixel 11 lineup. With Google’s launch event now just days away, the company is quickly running out of secrets. The remaining questions aren’t so much about what the Pixel 11 Pro will look like, but how all of these upgrades perform once the phones are finally in people’s hands.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
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