 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Samsung’s risky move with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is paying off threefold

Samsung’s passport-shaped Fold is leaving last year’s bestseller in the dust

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Inside Screen View
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 coverage
Updated less than 1 day ago

For a brand that’s stuck to safer updates for most of its annual updates, Samsung’s odd new passport-shaped foldable was a surprisingly risky move–and it seems like that gamble is paying off. Early demand suggests the company may have underestimated just how many buyers wanted something different.

According to a BusinessPost report, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is selling at roughly three times the pace of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 during the comparable early sales period. Demand has reportedly caught Samsung off guard, leaving the company working to increase production and get more units into stores.

Recommended Videos

Samsung hasn’t shared exact sales figures for each model, so the threefold comparison should still be treated as an early report. Other signs point in the same direction, however. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 reportedly sold out through Samsung’s online store and several carriers in some markets, pushing estimated deliveries into the second week of August.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 open in portrait
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Samsung saw this coming, but was still caught off guard

Samsung had already made a sizeable bet on its new design before launch. A Korean supply-chain report placed planned Galaxy Z Fold 8 production at 2.8 million units, compared with 2 million Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra units. The company had previously raised its early production forecast for the wide model by around 200,000 to 300,000 units. But even this larger allocation seems to have fallen short.

The wider foldable has also reportedly beaten the Fold 8 Ultra during preorders despite Samsung producing 40% more units of the cheaper model. The Ultra remained easier to find while several Fold 8 configurations disappeared from online and carrier inventories.

Broader preorder numbers provide another encouraging sign. Samsung’s three new foldables collected more than 271,000 preorders in India within 72 hours. Last year’s Fold 7 and Flip 7 required 15 days to reach a similar combined total. Those figures cover the entire lineup rather than isolating the Fold 8, though they show demand accelerating across Samsung’s foldable business.

Electronics, Speaker, Mobile Phone
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Samsung’s odd new shape may be exactly what buyers wanted

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 abandons the tall proportions of the Fold 7 for a 5.5-inch 10:16 cover screen and a 7.6-inch 4:3 inner display. It weighs 201 grams and starts at $1,899.99, placing it $200 below the Fold 8 Ultra. However, it comes with its own set of compromises.

Samsung’s wide foldable has a smaller battery (compared to the Ultra) and also falls behind in camera versatility. Replacing the Z Fold 7’s 200MP triple camera module with two 50MP shooters on the back, dropping the telephoto lens entirely. Although the Fold 8 Ultra is technically the direct successor to the Fold 7, making the reported sales comparison slightly unconventional.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
RISION’s new pocket-sized cameras turns your phone into a nitfty thermal imaging tool
This tiny $119 camera gives your phone Predator vision
RISION Magic Pro in action

If you've ever had to look for any sort of heat leaks or hot wires, chances are that you've probably used a dedicated handheld camera. But RISION has just launched a tiny new camera tool to make the job easier (and more pocketable). It reminds me of the InfiRay we checked out a while back.

RISION has introduced the Magic and Magic Pro, two compact thermal cameras that plug directly into supported USB-C phones, tablets, and Windows computers. Each module weighs 24 grams, draws power from the connected device, and requires no separate battery. Support covers compatible iPhones, Android devices, and Windows PCs.

Read more
Samsung may finally kill the foldable crease next year, and make the screen stronger while it’s at it
The Galaxy Z Fold 9 could attack the crease from inside the glass
The Galaxy Z Fold 4's screen crease.

Samsung has spent generations refining hinges, reinforcing display layers, and promising increasingly subtle creases. But soon, it might eliminate the crease by physically carving away part of the glass where the screen folds.

Samsung Display is developing a foldable OLED cover layer known as Center-Etched Thin Glass, or CTG, alongside its suppliers. The technology selectively etches the central folding section of the ultra-thin glass, leaving that area thinner than the rest of the panel. Industry sources believe it could appear in some Galaxy Z9 foldables as early as 2027. It is also known as Hybrid UTG, since a single glass layer would carry two different thicknesses.

Read more
DuckDuckGo’s new iPhone feature stops tracking IDs from hitching a ride in shared links
Copy Clean Link removes unnecessary URL parameters before you paste a page into a message, email, or post
The DuckDuckGo logo.

DuckDuckGo has added a small iPhone feature that can stop tracking identifiers from following links into your chats, emails and social posts.

The browser’s new Copy Clean Link option strips unnecessary parameters before placing an address on the clipboard. It arrived in a July iOS update and appears when users hold the address bar. The supplied report shows it working with pages from X, Reddit and YouTube.

Read more