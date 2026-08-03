Google’s next XL Pixel may get lighter and pricier, with less RAM to start

Google has confirmed August 12 as the date for its next Made by Google event, where it will unveil the hotly anticipated Pixel 11 lineup. Ahead of the official reveal, a massive leak has surfaced with specs and pricing details for all four Pixel 11 devices. We’ve already covered what the leak reveals about the base Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Here’s what it details about the larger Pro model in Google’s 2026 smartphone lineup.

RAM config changes, screen brightness gets a boost

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to hold onto the same 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel as the Pixel 10 Pro XL, with the 2,992 x 1,344 pixel resolution and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate remaining unchanged. However, Android Headlines reports that Google would bump its peak brightness up by 300 nits, going from 3,300 nits on the current model to 3,600 nits on the Pixel 11 Pro XL. The display is also said to feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Under the hood, the device would pack Google’s new Tensor G6 chip, like the other models in the lineup, and run Android 17 out of the box. But Google is said to be dropping the RAM down to 12GB on the base storage tier, a downgrade compared to the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s 16GB RAM across all configurations. Storage capacity itself appears untouched, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options mirroring what’s available on the outgoing model.

A familiar camera setup and a slightly smaller battery

Camera-wise, the leak points to the same triple-camera array as the smaller Pixel 11 Pro. That means a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide with macro support, and a 48MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Similarly, the Pixel 11 Pro XL would reportedly offer 120x digital zoom, up from 100x on the Pixel 10 Pro lineup. The front-facing camera could carry over its 42MP sensor unchanged.

Recommended Videos

Like its smaller sibling, battery capacity on the Pixel 11 Pro XL is said to shrink slightly from 5,200mAh to 5,115mAh. Weight and dimensions would follow suit, with the device weighing 226g, down from the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s 232g, and measuring 162.7 x 76.5 x 8.5mm, compared to its predecessor’s 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm. Google is expected to keep wired charging at 45W, but the report doesn’t shed light on the device’s wireless charging speed, though it does mention Qi2 support. IP68 dust and water resistance would also carry over as is.

Pricing, if the leak proves accurate, puts the Pixel 11 Pro XL at $1,299 in the US, a $100 jump from the $1,199 launch price of the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Color options round out the leak, pointing to four variants named Dune, Light Fog, Midnight Haze, and Pine, though it cautions that these names haven’t been locked in.

Take the specifics with appropriate caution since nothing here comes from Google directly. But between this phone and the standard Pixel 11 Pro, the pattern is fairly obvious. Google appears to be going with marginal year-over-year improvements this time around, which could make the higher starting price difficult to justify.