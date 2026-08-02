Google Pixel 11 Pro leaks in full, revealing minor spec bumps and a higher price

Google has already confirmed it will unveil the Pixel 11 lineup during its next Made by Google event on August 12. While the company hasn’t officially shared any details about the upcoming devices, leaks have already painted a clear picture of what to expect in terms of design and spec upgrades. Now, a fresh leak has bared all about the Pixel 11 Pro, revealing its complete specifications and pricing ahead of Google’s official announcement.

Display brightness climbs, base RAM shrinks

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 11 Pro would sport a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display, the same size as its predecessor, the Pixel 10 Pro. The resolution is said to stay at 2,856 x 1,280 pixels, though peak brightness would reportedly climb from 3,300 nits to 3,600 nits. The panel would support an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The report also states the device would pack Google’s new Tensor G6 chip paired with a Titan M3 security processor, and run Android 17 out of the box. RAM is said to be split between 12GB and 16GB depending on the storage tier, unlike the Pixel 10 Pro, which shipped with 16GB of RAM across all configurations. Storage would reportedly start at 256GB and top out at 512GB, doubling the Pixel 10 Pro’s 128GB base storage but halving the top-end 1TB option.

Zoom climbs to 120x as price jumps $100

The camera setup would reportedly keep a similar three-lens layout, with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide with macro support, and a 48MP periscope telephoto camera still capped at 5x optical zoom. However, Google would reportedly push digital zoom to 120x, up from 100x on the Pixel 10 Pro. The selfie camera would reportedly stick with a 42MP f/2.2 sensor with a 103-degree FoV.

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Battery capacity is said to dip slightly, from 4,870mAh to 4,850mAh, with the phone’s footprint shrinking marginally to 204g and 152.7 x 71.9 x 8.4mm, down from the Pixel 10 Pro’s 207 grams and 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm. Wired charging would hold at 30W, but the report doesn’t specify wireless charging speed. The phone would also offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, matching its predecessor.

If Android Headlines’ pricing holds, the Pixel 11 Pro would start at $1,099 in the US and €1,199 in Europe, a $100 increase over the $999 launch price of the Pixel 10 Pro. Color options reportedly include Dune, Light Fog, Midnight Haze, and Pine, though the outlet notes those names aren’t yet confirmed.

None of this is official yet, but the leak suggests Google isn’t chasing a dramatic improvement with the Pixel 11 Pro. It looks to be nudging brightness, zoom range, and base storage upward while asking buyers to absorb a real price increase, even as the battery reportedly gets smaller.