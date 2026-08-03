 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Apple may give the iPhone 18e one extra gigabyte and call it an AI upgrade

Apple's cheapest iPhone is getting a RAM upgrade.... in this economy.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone 17e on gradient background
Apple

Apple’s cheapest new iPhone could receive one of the strangest specification upgrades in the company’s recent history. But rather than going from 8GB to a more typical 12GB of RAM, the iPhone 18e is reportedly landing with an odd 9GB of memory.

GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu expects the iPhone 18e to include 9GB of RAM, according to MacRumors. His prediction backs up an earlier report from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, giving the unusual memory configuration considerably more credibility. Apple is expected to release the phone around March 2027 alongside the standard iPhone 18. The current iPhone 17e has 8GB of RAM, which is also the minimum required to run Apple Intelligence.

Apple is apparently building RAM in six pieces

iPhone 17e rear camera.
Apple

Apple’s A20 package is rumored to use six 1.5GB memory dies, producing the odd 9GB total. Current lower-end iPhone 17 models reportedly use four 2GB dies for a total of 8GB. So the extra gigabyte should give iOS more room for multitasking and running Apple Intelligence features locally.

Recommended Videos

But this comes at a rough time because demand from AI data centers has tightened memory supplies and pushed manufacturers toward more profitable high-bandwidth memory production. Meaning, Apple’s most affordable next-gen iPhone might see a notable price hike over its predecessor. Meanwhile, the upgrade could also leave a conspicuous gap between the iPhone 18e and Apple’s premium models.

One extra gigabyte may not unlock Apple’s best AI

iPhone 17e MagSafe charging and accessories.
Apple

Apple’s more advanced on-device AI model reportedly requires 12GB of RAM. It powers features such as enhanced dictation previews and more expressive Siri voices in iOS 27, meaning the 9GB iPhone 18e and standard iPhone 18 may miss out on both.

Separate rumors point toward an A20 processor, a 6.1-inch OLED screen that remains stuck at 60Hz, 256GB and 512GB storage options, and another single 48MP rear camera. None of those details has been confirmed by Apple. The iPhone 18e looks set to become slightly better equipped for Apple’s growing AI workload. Whether one additional gigabyte provides enough longevity for a phone expected to remain useful for several years remains to be seen.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
RISION’s new pocket-sized cameras turns your phone into a nitfty thermal imaging tool
This tiny $119 camera gives your phone Predator vision
RISION Magic Pro in action

If you've ever had to look for any sort of heat leaks or hot wires, chances are that you've probably used a dedicated handheld camera. But RISION has just launched a tiny new camera tool to make the job easier (and more pocketable). It reminds me of the InfiRay we checked out a while back.

RISION has introduced the Magic and Magic Pro, two compact thermal cameras that plug directly into supported USB-C phones, tablets, and Windows computers. Each module weighs 24 grams, draws power from the connected device, and requires no separate battery. Support covers compatible iPhones, Android devices, and Windows PCs.

Read more
Samsung may finally kill the foldable crease next year, and make the screen stronger while it’s at it
The Galaxy Z Fold 9 could attack the crease from inside the glass
The Galaxy Z Fold 4's screen crease.

Samsung has spent generations refining hinges, reinforcing display layers, and promising increasingly subtle creases. But soon, it might eliminate the crease by physically carving away part of the glass where the screen folds.

Samsung Display is developing a foldable OLED cover layer known as Center-Etched Thin Glass, or CTG, alongside its suppliers. The technology selectively etches the central folding section of the ultra-thin glass, leaving that area thinner than the rest of the panel. Industry sources believe it could appear in some Galaxy Z9 foldables as early as 2027. It is also known as Hybrid UTG, since a single glass layer would carry two different thicknesses.

Read more
DuckDuckGo’s new iPhone feature stops tracking IDs from hitching a ride in shared links
Copy Clean Link removes unnecessary URL parameters before you paste a page into a message, email, or post
The DuckDuckGo logo.

DuckDuckGo has added a small iPhone feature that can stop tracking identifiers from following links into your chats, emails and social posts.

The browser’s new Copy Clean Link option strips unnecessary parameters before placing an address on the clipboard. It arrived in a July iOS update and appears when users hold the address bar. The supplied report shows it working with pages from X, Reddit and YouTube.

Read more