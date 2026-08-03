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Google Health just made Fitbit Air a better fit for Apple Health users

Google Health bridges Apple Health syncing, medical sharing, and fitness tracking fixes.

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I’ve found it a little absurd that health apps from different companies and service providers refuse to communicate with each other, even when you’re the one who owns the data. Google just took one small yet important step toward fixing it. 

Google Health version 5.05 started rolling out today. And compared to the last several releases, this one’s fairly light, especially since it follows four crucial updates packed into June and July. 

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So what’s new in this update?

Given that it’s a Google app, it’s interesting how the latest version is available for iOS users right now, while the Android version will follow shortly after. If you’re wondering why, that’s because the app’s headline change is aimed squarely at iPhone users. 

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Google Health can now send your health and fitness-related data, such as steps, workouts, vitals, and sleep tracked through a Fitbit Air device directly to Apple Health. This basically bridges the data synchronization gap between Google’s hardware and Apple’s ecosystem. 

Setting it up just takes a moment. Simply head to your profile icon, then Partner Apps, and then Apple Health. There, follow the on-screen instructions to connect the platforms together. If you’ve already linked the two apps, you can tap “Review permissions” to unlock the new cross-platform sharing options.

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What else is packed into this release?

US users also get a genuinely useful addition. It’s the ability to generate secure Smart Health Links, which summarize your medical records for sharing with doctors or family members. Some healthcare providers may even accept these links during check-in instead of the paper forms.

You’ll find it under the Health tab, inside the Medical section. There, tapping “Shareable records” will let you pick the parts you want to include and generate a link. Rounding things out, Google fixed some annoying bugs that were affecting VO2Max readings, exercise map rendering, and editing workouts after you’ve already logged them.

To me, this looks like the beginning of something more interesting. Letting Google Health write data back into Apple Health, rather than only pulling from it, suggests Google is finally treating cross-platform data sharing as a real selling point, giving Apple users the flexibility to choose the Fitbit Air as their health tracker rather than sticking to the Apple Watch.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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