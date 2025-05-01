Jeremy Renner said no to Hawkeye season 2 after lowball salary offer

Don’t expect Hawkeye season 2 until Jeremy Renner receives a better offer to reprise his role as Clint Barton.

While speaking with High Performance, Renner revealed why he turned down another season of the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Spoiler: it involves money.

“They asked me to do season 2, and they offered me half the money,” Renner explained. “I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money. Eight months of my time, essentially, and to do it for half the amount.”

Renner mentioned how his tragic snowmobiling accident in 2023 might have led to the salary decrease.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?'” Renner explained. “Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.”

Renner nearly died on New Year’s Day 2023 after a snowplow crushed his body. The actor was trying to help his nephew out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe when the plow ran him over. Renner broke many bones and had to be flown by helicopter to a trauma center in Reno, Nevada. Renner underwent surgery and spent the next few weeks in critical condition. It took three months for Renner to start walking again with a cane.

Renner emphasized the season 2 offer came from the “penny pinchers” at Disney, not Marvel. After receiving the deal, an insulted Renner told the Disney accountants to “go fly a kite.” Even after the salary reduction, Renner did not close the door on Hawkeye for good.

“Sadly, I still love the character. I’d still love to do it, but I had to defend myself,” Renner said. “I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made the first season. So it’s all disheartening that that didn’t happen, but that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go, because my body’s probably thanking me, time and time again, that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see.”

Hawkeye season 1 premiered in November 2021 on Disney+. Renner is not advertised for any more MCU appearances. However, never say never with Marvel.