Hawkeye gets a new trailer and a two episode premiere

Out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s original Avengers, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is the only hero who didn’t get his own movie on the big screen. However, Marvel Studios is throwing the spotlight on Renner’s Clint Barton this November with the premiere of Hawkeye on Disney+. And for the first time since WandaVision‘s debut earlier this year, Disney+ is launching its new Marvel series with two episodes.

That announcement came at the end of a new trailer for Hawkeye, which catches up with Clint after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In the new footage, we see that Clint has some uncomfortable moments while watching Rogers, a new Broadway musical based on the life of Captain America. But it’s a small price to pay for being reunited with his family. Clint’s children and his wife were all lost to Thanos’ snap at the beginning of Endgame, and restored to life by the end of the movie. Unfortunately, Clint’s actions during Endgame have come back to haunt him.

That’s where Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop comes in. For reasons that have yet to be explained, Kate has taken on the Ronin identity for herself, which attracts Clint’s attention. It also invites reprisals from the Track Suit Mafia, a criminal organization that was targeted by Kate. Unfortunately for Clint, the bad guys think that he was the one who came after them first.

Within the comics, Kate became the second Hawkeye and shared the codename with Clint while learning everything she could from him. In the context of this series, Kate already has some impressive archery skills of her own. And yet Clint doesn’t understand why this would-be heroine idolizes him, especially after his own fall from grace as Ronin.

The new trailer confirms that Linda Cardellini will reprise her role as Clint’s wife, Laura Barton, for at least a few scenes in the show. We also see Clint enjoying some live-action roleplaying games with his kids, Lila (Ava Russo), Cooper (Ben Sakamoto), and Nathaniel (Cade Woodward). Clint desperately wants to spend the rest of the holidays with his family, but he can’t leave New York City until his business with Kate and the Track Suit Mafia has been wrapped up.

There are other complications as well. As revealed in the post-credits scene for Black Widow, Yelena Belova has been assigned to take down Clint. The new Black Widow is under the mistaken assumption that Clint murdered her surrogate sister, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Florence Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena for this series.

Another Marvel heroine is also making her debut on the show: Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez/Echo. Maya has the ability to copy anyone’s physical movements and abilities, not unlike Task Master from Black Widow. It remains to be seen if there is a connection between the two. Regardless, Maya is rumored to be headlining her own Echo series on Disney+ in the future.

Vera Farmiga co-stars in this series as Kate’s mother, Eleanor Bishop. Tony Dalton also appears as Jack Duquesne, the man who trained Hawkeye early in his career.

Hawkeye‘s first two episodes will debut on Disney+ on November 24.

