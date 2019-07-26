Movies & TV

WandaVision: Everything we know about Marvel’s Disney+ series

Chris Gates
By

After years spent playing supporting roles, Vision and the Scarlet Witch are finally getting the spotlight in WandaVision, a show on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+. The limited series, which is expected to run between six and eight episodes, will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and is set to have major repercussions on the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

WandaVision is still cloaked in mystery, particularly with regard to Vision’s return. And yet, Marvel and Disney have released a few small tidbits of information about the show into the wild, including its logo, its main cast, and its release date. Here’s everything that we know about WandaVision so far.

Logo and release date

At Comic-Con International 2019, Marvel revealed when we’ll be able to catch WandaVision on Disney+, as well as the show’s logo.

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, WandaVision will drop in Spring 2021, around the same time as another MCU show, Loki, and just ahead of the theatrical release of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which has some kind of WandaVision connection.

The cast

every upcoming marvel show and movie vision scarlet witch

Like the other Marvel shows coming to Disney+, WandaVision will feature the same actors that you’ve come to know and love on the big screen in their normal roles. In this case, that means that Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany will be back as the robotic Avenger known as Vision.

wandavision release date news cast trailer teyonah parris

They’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who’s best known for her work on Mad Men, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Dear White People (the movie, not the Netflix spinoff). Parris is new to the MCU, but the character she plays isn’t: Monica Rambeau appeared as a child in Captain Marvel, in which she’s introduced as Lashana Lynch’s daughter, but she’s all grown up by the time that WandaVision begins.

The plot

Marvel is keeping WandaVision‘s storyline and overall premise a secret for now, but it’s confirmed that the show will play a big role in the MCU going forward. In addition to WandaVision, the Scarlet Witch will also appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which WandaVision will reportedly help set up.

There might be some time travel or alternate dimension shenanigans at play in WandaVision, too. Shortly after Disney unveiled Disney+ to investors, Olsen told Variety that Marvel had shared a picture of the Scarlet Witch and the Vision “in the 1950s.” Of course, in the comics, the Scarlet Witch has reality-warping powers, so who knows if this picture is “real” or not.

Obviously, the big question going into WandaVision is how Vision comes back, given that he was killed by Thanos pre-Snap in Avengers: Infinity War. However, from what Olsen says, it sounds like Wanda is going to be the show’s main focus. “We’re gonna get weird, we’re gonna go deep, we’re gonna have lots of surprises, and we’re gonna finally understand Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch,” Olsen told the Comic-Con 2019 audience.

Even with so many unknowns, we can take solace in the fact that a Marvel veteran is at the helm. WandaVision will be written by Captain Marvel and Black Widow co-writer Jac Schaeffer, who is also the showrunner.

The background

Audiences got their first glimpse at the Scarlet Witch in Captain America: Winter Soldier‘s post-credit sequence, and she made her full-fledged debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron. That’s the same movie that introduced Vision, although Paul Bettany had been voicing Tony Stark’s A.I. assistant Jarvis since Iron Man, which kicked off the MCU in 2008.

wandavision release date news cast trailer vision scarlet witch comic

Scarlet Witch and Vision have been associated with the Avengers for decades. The Scarlet Witch first appeared in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s X-Men No. 4 as a member of Magneto’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, alongside her brother, the super-speedster Quicksilver. Wanda is often depicted as Magneto’s daughter, although whether or not that’s officially canon changes fairly frequently. She joined the Avengers in issue No. 16, and has been a good guy (more or less) ever since.

Vision first appeared in Avengers No. 58, and was created by Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, and John Buscema. Originally, Vision was created by the Avengers’ mechanical nemesis, Ultron, as a weapon to use against the Avengers, but quickly switched sides. Wanda and Vision have been an on-again, off-again couple for years, and even had two children together, although the kids were ultimately revealed to be projections of the demon Mephisto.

wandavision release date news cast trailer the vision family

Both Scarlet Witch and The Vision have appeared in major storylines over the past few years, both of which could influence WandaVision. In House of M, a grief-stricken Scarlet Witch creates an alternate reality in which mutants never existed, drastically altering the course of the Marvel Universe. Meanwhile, Vision recently headlined his own limited series in which he creates his own synthezoid family and tries to adjust to life in the suburbs.

wandavision release date news cast trailer monica rambeau captain marvel

Monica Rambeau’s presence in WandaVision is another interesting wrinkle. In the comics, Monica gained energy-controlling powers and dubbed herself Captain Marvel a good 20 years before Carol Danvers took the name, although she’s also gone by Photon, Pulsar, and Spectrum. It’ll be interesting to see if WandaVision stays true to Monica’s superheroic roots, or if this take has the character playing a different role.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is Netflix Roulette, and how exactly does it work?
marvels first family superheroes loses foxs fantastic four reboot
Movies & TV

Here’s what Disney needs to do to (finally) get the Fantastic Four right

The Fantastic Four are a cornerstone of Marvel's comic book line, but they've bombed on the big screen. Now that we know Marvel's first family is coming to the MCU, here's how Disney can do them justice.
Posted By Chris Gates
Lord of the Rings
Movies & TV

Amazon's Lord of the Rings show gets its first cast member

Amazon Studios is betting big on its Lord of the Rings prequel series, which has a multiseason commitment and a budget of more than $1 billion. The series' first season will arrive by 2021.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Nick Hastings
thor: ragnarok
Movies & TV

Everything we know about the Marvel phase 4 movie Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios will bring back its god of thunder for another big-screen adventure in Thor: Love and Thunder, reuniting franchise star Chris Hemsworth with Thor: Ragnarok writer and director Taika Waititi.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Doctor Strange
Movies & TV

Everything we know so far about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel's sorcerer supreme will team up with the Scarlet Witch for what director Scott Derrickson says will be the MCU's first horror flick.
Posted By Chris Gates
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem. Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
netflix public binge watch wr 6 8 17
Home Theater

Need to get rid of an unused Netflix profile? Just follow these simple steps

Need to delete an unwanted profile from your Netflix account? It's easy to do, no matter what kind of equipment you've got. Check out our handy how-to guide for step-by-step instructions.
Posted By Rick Marshall
x men in marvel cinematic universe comics
Movies & TV

How Disney could (and should) bring the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

With Marvel's famous mutants now under the Walt Disney Company banner, the time is nigh for the X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here are some of possibilities for introducing them based on Marvel Comics' canon.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Black Widow: Everything we know about the Marvel Phase 4 movie

Black Widow fans finally got what they've been asking for: A stand-alone superhero movie starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff will explore what happened between Civil War and Infinity War, and will be released in May 2020.
Posted By Rick Marshall
original tv programs increased in 2017 xfinity netflix app
Home Theater

What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in August 2019

Our complete list of what's new on Netflix for August 2019 and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on your bingeing, and also ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones prequel series hbo khaleesi dragons
Movies & TV

Production has wrapped on the Game of Thrones prequel's pilot

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series has its director and cast squared away, and filming on its pilot wrapped up in summer 2019. The show is set thousands of years before the events of the original series.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
Loki in Thor Ragnorok
Movies & TV

Loki series on Disney+ is set to lead the way for Marvel's new TV lineup

Marvel's Loki series, which will debut on the Disney+ streaming service in spring 2021, will have Tom Hiddleston reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role for the show. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Chris Gates
marvel captain america civil war anthony mackie the winter soldier falcon
Movies & TV

Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier: Everything we know about the Disney+ series

Falcon and Winter Soldier will get their own live-action series on Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney+. Here's everything we know about the show before it premieres in 2020.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

What’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Spider-Man: Far From Home

Here's what we know so far about the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame, from rumors and speculation about Phase 4 of the MCU to confirmed facts, films, and TV shows.
Posted By Rick Marshall
everything you need to know about 4k ultra hd content guide netflix
Home Theater

Stop wasting time browsing and start watching good shows with Netflix Roulette

For years, educated viewers have been using Netflix Roulette to broaden their horizons. The web app can help you find movies and shows you'd never think to watch! What exactly is it, though, and how do you use it? We explain it all.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Rick Marshall