WandaVision: Everything we know about Marvel’s Disney+ series

After years spent playing supporting roles, Vision and the Scarlet Witch are finally getting the spotlight in WandaVision, a show on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+. The limited series, which is expected to run between six and eight episodes, will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and is set to have major repercussions on the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

WandaVision is still cloaked in mystery, particularly with regard to Vision’s return. And yet, Marvel and Disney have released a few small tidbits of information about the show into the wild, including its logo, its main cast, and its release date. Here’s everything that we know about WandaVision so far.

Logo and release date

At Comic-Con International 2019, Marvel revealed when we’ll be able to catch WandaVision on Disney+, as well as the show’s logo.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/6lIiMJdfYw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, WandaVision will drop in Spring 2021, around the same time as another MCU show, Loki, and just ahead of the theatrical release of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which has some kind of WandaVision connection.

The cast

Like the other Marvel shows coming to Disney+, WandaVision will feature the same actors that you’ve come to know and love on the big screen in their normal roles. In this case, that means that Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany will be back as the robotic Avenger known as Vision.

They’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who’s best known for her work on Mad Men, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Dear White People (the movie, not the Netflix spinoff). Parris is new to the MCU, but the character she plays isn’t: Monica Rambeau appeared as a child in Captain Marvel, in which she’s introduced as Lashana Lynch’s daughter, but she’s all grown up by the time that WandaVision begins.

The plot

Marvel is keeping WandaVision‘s storyline and overall premise a secret for now, but it’s confirmed that the show will play a big role in the MCU going forward. In addition to WandaVision, the Scarlet Witch will also appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which WandaVision will reportedly help set up.

There might be some time travel or alternate dimension shenanigans at play in WandaVision, too. Shortly after Disney unveiled Disney+ to investors, Olsen told Variety that Marvel had shared a picture of the Scarlet Witch and the Vision “in the 1950s.” Of course, in the comics, the Scarlet Witch has reality-warping powers, so who knows if this picture is “real” or not.

Obviously, the big question going into WandaVision is how Vision comes back, given that he was killed by Thanos pre-Snap in Avengers: Infinity War. However, from what Olsen says, it sounds like Wanda is going to be the show’s main focus. “We’re gonna get weird, we’re gonna go deep, we’re gonna have lots of surprises, and we’re gonna finally understand Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch,” Olsen told the Comic-Con 2019 audience.

Even with so many unknowns, we can take solace in the fact that a Marvel veteran is at the helm. WandaVision will be written by Captain Marvel and Black Widow co-writer Jac Schaeffer, who is also the showrunner.

The background

Audiences got their first glimpse at the Scarlet Witch in Captain America: Winter Soldier‘s post-credit sequence, and she made her full-fledged debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron. That’s the same movie that introduced Vision, although Paul Bettany had been voicing Tony Stark’s A.I. assistant Jarvis since Iron Man, which kicked off the MCU in 2008.

Scarlet Witch and Vision have been associated with the Avengers for decades. The Scarlet Witch first appeared in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s X-Men No. 4 as a member of Magneto’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, alongside her brother, the super-speedster Quicksilver. Wanda is often depicted as Magneto’s daughter, although whether or not that’s officially canon changes fairly frequently. She joined the Avengers in issue No. 16, and has been a good guy (more or less) ever since.

Vision first appeared in Avengers No. 58, and was created by Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, and John Buscema. Originally, Vision was created by the Avengers’ mechanical nemesis, Ultron, as a weapon to use against the Avengers, but quickly switched sides. Wanda and Vision have been an on-again, off-again couple for years, and even had two children together, although the kids were ultimately revealed to be projections of the demon Mephisto.

Both Scarlet Witch and The Vision have appeared in major storylines over the past few years, both of which could influence WandaVision. In House of M, a grief-stricken Scarlet Witch creates an alternate reality in which mutants never existed, drastically altering the course of the Marvel Universe. Meanwhile, Vision recently headlined his own limited series in which he creates his own synthezoid family and tries to adjust to life in the suburbs.

Monica Rambeau’s presence in WandaVision is another interesting wrinkle. In the comics, Monica gained energy-controlling powers and dubbed herself Captain Marvel a good 20 years before Carol Danvers took the name, although she’s also gone by Photon, Pulsar, and Spectrum. It’ll be interesting to see if WandaVision stays true to Monica’s superheroic roots, or if this take has the character playing a different role.