 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer pits Nick Fury against the Skrulls

Blair Marnell
By

Do you remember the last time that Nick Fury appeared in the MCU? It was a light-hearted post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Fury was apparently vacationing on a Skrull starship and looking for his missing shoes. But you won’t find anything funny about the new trailer for Secret Invasion.

Instead, Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series is embracing a sense of paranoia that’s been missing from its movies for years. After all, it’s hard to trust anyone when the Skrulls can change their appearance on a dime. The worst part is that this is all Fury’s fault.

Related Videos
Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion | Official Trailer | Disney+

Fury and his Skrull ally, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), tried to find a home for the refugee Skrulls somewhere out in the cosmos. Unfortunately for that duo, the rest of the Skrulls are no longer content to wait. A Skrull named Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) has convinced a breakaway faction to begin infiltrating positions of power on Earth so that they can turn our world into their new home. And to make things even more personal for Talos, his daughter, G’iah (Emilia Clarke), is one of Gravik’s most loyal followers.

Related
Emilia Clarke uncovers a secret in Marvel's Secret Invasion.

That’s right, Game of Thrones‘ mother of dragons has joined another franchise. But this time, Marvel’s not even pretending that Clarke’s character is heroic, even if she does seem sympathetic when she discovers what human scientists have done to her people during one of the scenes from the trailer.

Another wild card in this fight is Sonya Falsworth, an MI6 agent played by Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Sonya still has the stomach to fight the Skrulls on their level, which is something that Fury seems to have lost over the years. She also seems to suggest in the trailer that Fury is responsible for the Skrull threat on Earth because he was merciful to them during the events shown in Captain Marvel.

Samuel L. Jackson in Secret Invasion.

So far, Fury’s only remaining human allies include Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman). Former Avenger, James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), also appears in the trailer. But the ex-War Machine seems more like a politician than a superhero now. And this is a conflict that is well above his pay grade.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will produce Ironheart
Riri Williams is Ironheart.

In 2018, director Ryan Coogler's Black Panther became one of Marvel's most successful films and earned the studio its first-ever Best Picture nomination. Coogler is currently finishing the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ahead of its release later this year. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler is expanding his relationship with Marvel Studios by executive producing the upcoming Disney+ original series Ironheart.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato in 2016, Ironheart is the alter ego of Riri Williams, a 15-year-old tech genius enrolled at MIT. Riri managed to reverse engineer Tony Stark's Iron Man armor and create her own suit. Stark was so impressed by Riri that he endorsed her desire to become a superhero. In the series, Dominique Thorne will play Riri, a role that she will originate in Wakanda Forever.

Read more
Oscar Isaac meets a moon god in Moon Knight preview scene
Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight.

Marvel's Moon Knight has a lot of surface similarities with DC's Batman. But it's unlikely you've ever seen a superhero like this. Oscar Isaac is playing the title role and his alter ego, Steven Grant. Unfortunately for Steven, he has no idea that he's Moon Knight or the mercenary Marc Spector. Steven has a very severe case of dissociative identity disorder, but his various personalities are about to crash into each other.

In the first preview scene from the series, Steven has a haunting encounter with a terrifying monster. What Steven doesn't know is that he's on a first-name basis with the creature. This is the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonsu, and he is the deity who transformed Steven into the man that he is today.

Read more
Kamala Khan finds her power in first Ms. Marvel trailer
Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel.

Moon Knight is two weeks away, but Marvel Studios is already looking ahead to this summer's show. Newcomer Iman Vellani is making her acting debut as Kamala Khan in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel. Kamala is also one of the biggest success stories to come out of Marvel in the last ten years since the fanbase has latched on to her as a modern Peter Parker with some key differences.

Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel | Official Trailer | Disney+

Read more