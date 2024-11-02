Agatha All Along is one of the most widely liked titles that Marvel Studios has released in, well, a while. The WandaVision spin-off premiered in late September and did a lot to win over even some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s more skeptical fans across its nine episodes. While Agatha All Along does set up some exciting future possibilities for several of its characters, though, its finale doesn’t include a single post-credits scene.

According to Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer, that isn’t because she didn’t have any ideas for one. When asked about the series’ lack of a post-credits tag, Schaeffer told Variety, “That’s a Marvel decision. I know nothing more than that.” The writer and showrunner went on to reveal that she actually wrote multiple potential post-credits scenes for Agatha All Along, none of which were ultimately used because of behind-the-scenes decision-making by Marvel.

“I wrote a number of tags, because you always do on every Marvel everything. I love writing tags. I think some of my best writing is in the tags that were never made. I should have a little binder of my tags. They’re so fun to write, because you’re writing the promise without having to deliver on anything. They’re the best,” Schaeffer commented. “But there are so many things that factor into those. And I was told that we weren’t going to do a tag on this show.”

Schaeffer, of course, has experience writing post-credits scenes. After all, her previous Marvel show, 2021’s WandaVision, ends with a brief scene that directly sets up the events of 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and specifically Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) villainous actions throughout it. The absence of a similar post-credits tag at the end of Agatha All Along, therefore, came as a shock for a number of reasons.

Marvel’s thinking behind this absence may have to remain a mystery for the time being to viewers. Fortunately, Agatha All Along does go out of its way to set up more adventures for, at the very least, Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke). The character teams up with the ghost of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) to go searching for his missing brother’s soul in the Agatha All Along finale, but fans will have to wait to learn more about Marvel’s plans for Agatha, Billy, and the other members of the Maximoff family.

Agatha All Along is streaming now on Disney+.