 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Agatha All Along creator confirms the show’s deaths will remain permanent

By
Joe Locke stands next to Kathryn Hahn in Agatha All Along.
Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel Studios

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episodes 1 to 7.

The Witches’ Road has lived up to its dangerous reputation. Across the first seven episodes of Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along, multiple characters have met shocking, tragic ends as a result of the Road’s trials. Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) was the first to go, and she’s so far been followed by Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) and Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone). The latter character dies in heroic fashion at the end of Agatha All Along‘s seventh episode, Death’s Hand in Mine, when she sacrifices herself in order to take out the villainous members of the Salem Seven and buy her fellow witches more time.

Recommended Videos

Death’s Hand in Mine also reveals the true identity of Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza). In an eerie encounter, Rio reveals to Lilia that she is Death herself, an act that later convinces LuPone’s witch to accept her fate. Despite the seeming finality of her self-sacrificial act, though, Lilia’s death has been met — like Alice and Mrs. Hart’s — with slight disbelief from fans. Marvel Studios, after all, has a proven track record of killing characters only to bring them back to life. It doesn’t, however, sound like viewers should expect that to happen with any of the Witches’ Road’s latest victims.

Related

“This is a show about death,” Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer told Variety when asked about the fates of characters like Lilia, Alice, and Mrs. Hart. “Personally, I feel that when a person dies, you can still talk to them and feel them, and they can still be in your lives. But death is immutable. It is permanent. With this show, we wanted to pay respect to that. So this a more earnest and grave conversation about death than maybe you would find in another superhero project.”

Patti LuPone looks up in Agatha All Along.
Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel Studios

When she was subsequently asked whether or not the Salem Seven really are as dead as they seem at the end of Agatha All Along episode 7, Schaeffer further confirmed, “Yeah, the Salem Seven are dead. They’re off the board in our show, is what I will say. Lilia has saved everybody!” Schaeffer’s comments, notably, don’t fully eliminate the possibility of characters like Lilia, Alice, or Mrs. Hart ever appearing again on screen. It seems like fans shouldn’t expect them to come back to life, though.

To its credit, Agatha All Along has proven itself unafraid of killing its characters at the drop of a hat. The now-confirmed presence of Death herself, therefore, only adds an extra layer of danger and unpredictability to the series’ forthcoming two-part finale. Schaeffer has refrained from teasing too heavily what viewers should expect from Agatha‘s final episodes, but she did tell Variety that “there is more Agatha, there is more Rio” to come, as well as “some truth to be shared about Agatha.”

Fans only have a few more days to wait before they find out what that truth is, along with whether or not Plaza’s Death is able to claim any more lives before Agatha All Along reaches its ultimate conclusion.

Agatha All Along‘s two-episode finale premieres Wednesday, October 30, on Disney+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
28 Years Later trilogy plans confirmed and first plot details revealed
Cillian Murphy stands in an abandoned London in 28 Days Later.

New plot details for Sony Pictures' 28 Years Later have been revealed. The long-awaited sequel is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2025 — 22 years after its franchise's parent film, 28 Days Later, was originally released and 18 years after that movie's sequel, 28 Weeks Later, made its theatrical debut in 2007. The new film marks a reunion between 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, and a sequel, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, has already been announced.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta is set to helm the sequel, which began filming in August. While The Bone Temple's full cast has not yet been announced, it will be based on a screenplay written by Garland and Boyle. It has been previously reported that The Bone Temple could ultimately be just the second installment of a planned trilogy. Those intentions have now been reaffirmed by one of the stars of 28 Years Later, who has also shared some new insight into the forthcoming film's mysterious plot.

Read more
Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley reveals why she finds her return as Rey ‘scary’
star wars daisy ridley rey jedi order movie return scary smirks on tatooine in episode 9 the rise of skywalker

Last year, Lucasfilm announced a handful of promising new film projects set within the Star Wars universe, including one that will follow Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order following the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy subsequently confirmed in an interview with IGN that the film will take place 15 years after the conclusion of Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy and will find the Jedi "in disarray" and Rey trying to rebuild the Order "based on the books, based on what she promised Luke (Mark Hamill)."

Since then, progress on the project has been slow. Its original writers, Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, departed the project in March 2023, and their replacement, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, reportedly parted ways with the film recently as well. For her part, Daisy Ridley has remained fairly tight-lipped about the project and its status. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, though, she did open up about actually preparing to reprise her life-changing Star Wars role.

Read more
The 25 best YouTube videos for kids (October 2024)
Mark Rober holding out a drone while giving the commencement speech at MIT.

Whether you like it or not, kids are going to watch YouTube. The site is filled with a seemingly endless selection of videos from which to choose. With older kids, you don't want them watching content that's not appropriate, or stuff that will "rot their brain." With younger kids, while you might not want to plop them in front of a screen for hours on end, there are helpful, educational videos worth watching with them for short spurts of time.

We have scoured YouTube to bring you this list of the best YouTube videos for kids. There are options for kids of all ages, each with an educational component that's also fun and engaging. For older kids, there are videos that will help them with their homework, presented in a style they'll appreciate. There are even inspirational ones to give them a little pick-me-up when they need it.
Baby's First Words - Colors, Clothes, Toys & More | When will my toddler speak?
Rock 'N Learn
Best for Ages 1-3
Baby’s First Words - Colors, Clothes, Toys & More | When will my toddler speak?
The sooner you can introduce your babies and toddlers to letters, numbers, words, and colors, the better. Even though it might not seem like it’s sinking in, it might very well be. This adorable video begins with cartoon kids scuttling into a room one by one, showing a card with the image of a specific item on it, like a couch, table, door, and more. The word appears underneath, along with close-up images of lips annunciating these words to help toddlers imitate them.
What’s great is that two images are shown for each item so kids don’t think every truck has to look like a big red one or every ball is bright blue. The video progresses to show different colors in a similar fashion as well. You can play it with your toddler daily for a short 12-minute learning session. With the repetition, your toddlers will pick up things eventually and be saying and identifying everything from cars to blocks and shoes in no time.

Read more