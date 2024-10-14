Joe Locke spills all about his shocking character reveal in Agatha All Along

Warning: The post contains spoilers about Agatha All Along.

Welcome to the show, Billy Maximoff. On the most recent episode of Agatha All Along, the identity of Joe Locke’s goth Teen was revealed to be Billy, the son of Wanda Maximoff known as Wiccan. A younger Billy was portrayed by Julian Hilliard in WandaVision.

The shocking reveal came at the end of the episode when Billy used his magic to send Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), and Jennifer Hale (Sasheer Zamata) into a mud pit moments after the titular character killed a member of their group. A blue crown in the style of Scarlet Witch’s red crown appears on Billy’s head.

Billy Maximoff you dropped this 👑💙 Don’t miss Joe Locke in #AgathaAllAlong, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KNo9sROJvg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 14, 2024

Locke has known about this secret for two years, telling Entertainment Weekly that he feels like he can breathe again. With the secret out about his character’s identity, Locke says the series “starts getting real.”

“The show starts with Billy being very much the familiar, the secondary to all the witches,” Locke told EW. “Now, we know he is also a witch, and that changes things. Also, we now know that he has the ability to cause harm to them. Therefore, he is now the most powerful person on the Road. What does that change in the dynamic of the group, and how does that change the future of those relationships?”

Locke is also now the most featured LGBTQ+ character in the MCU. The Agatha All Along midseason trailer confirms the Billy Maximoff reveal and previews the final four episodes. Billy’s true motivations for why he’s on the Road will be revealed over the course of the final four episodes.

Agatha All Along | Midseason Trailer

The next episode of Agatha All Along premieres on October 16, 2024, on Disney+.