Agatha All Along: Here’s a first look at Marvel’s new hit series

Agatha Harkness is stirring up some trouble in the first image of Agatha All Along, the upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel.

When we last saw Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha in WandaVision, she was wreaking havoc for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in Westview, New Jersey. In a surprising reveal, Agatha was disrupting Wanda’s life all along. The cunning witch nearly stole Wanda’s chaos magic but failed after being overpowered by Scarlett Witch, who traps Agatha’s mind in Agness from Westview.

Now, Agatha is looking to regain her powers with the help of other witches in Agatha All Along. In Empire’s exclusive image, Agatha is joined by Patti LuPone as Lilia, Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer, Ali Ahn as Alice, and Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon. Series creator Jac Schaeffer explained the link between the “disparate mixed bag of witches.”

“What they have in common is that they’re covenless witches,” Schaeffer told Empire. “Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions and you need them to work together?”

Plot details remain under wraps, though the series will have a musical element, with Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez writing new tunes. Agatha All Along also stars Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, Joe Locke as Billy Kaplan, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Billy’s boyfriend.

In the MCU, Agatha All Along will be part of Phase Five. The series will stream on Disney+ on September 18, 2024, with two new episodes. The other seven episodes will be released weekly through November 6.