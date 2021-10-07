Marvel is developing a WandaVision spinoff for Kathryn Hahn

Earlier this year, WandaVision kicked of a new era of Marvel Studios original series on the Disney+ streaming service. One of the breakout characters from the series was Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, a malevolent witch who was initially introduced as Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor, Agnes. She was memorably reintroduced as her true self alongside the “Agatha All Along” theme song that became a viral sensation. Now, Agatha may even get her own Marvel show.

Variety is reporting that Disney+ and Marvel Studios are developing a WandaVision spinoff with Hahn in the leading role. The show is described as “a dark comedy,” but further details have not been revealed. WandaVision creator and head writer Jac Schaeffer is already attached to write and executive produce the project. And according to Deadline, Hahn has signed a deal with Marvel to reprise her role as Agatha in films and in Disney+ shows.

Agatha Harkness was created by Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby in 1970. She was initially introduced as a supporting character in Fantastic Four, before she went on to become a mentor for Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. Agatha is a witch who has lived for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. She was also the founder of a colony of witches who lived in New Salem, Colorado.

Unlike her comic book counterpart, Agatha’s live-action incarnation was more of an antagonist to Wanda. For the first few episodes, “Agnes” did everything she could to ingratiate herself with Wanda and Vision, including offers to help the couple with their new twin sons. However, Agatha was secretly pulling the strings from behind the scenes and manipulating events to push Vision and Wanda apart. Agatha didn’t create the sitcom-inspired fantasy world — that was all Wanda’s doing. But Agatha was skilled at using the sitcom conventions against Wanda as she conspired to steal the Scarlet Witch’s power.

In the final episode, Agatha came up on the losing end of a magical confrontation with Wanda, once she formally became the Scarlet Witch. But rather than kill her rival, Wanda opted for a more ironic punishment. She magically convinced Agatha that she really was Agnes, and sentenced her to live among the townspeople that she terrorized … at least until Wanda needs her.

Assuming the Agatha Harkness series goes forward, it probably won’t be happening soon. Hahn is already slated to star in Showtime’s Joan Rivers limited series, as well as AppleTV’s The Shrink Next Door and Netflix’s Knives Out 2.

Editors' Recommendations