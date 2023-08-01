Until Barbie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse came along, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the hit of the summer. But $359 million domestically and $845 million worldwide is nothing to sneeze at! In a year where Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania face-planted and The Flash became one of the biggest bombs in cinematic history, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 proved that superhero fans will still show up and keep coming back for a good movie.

This movie marks the end of writer and director James Gunn’s stint at Marvel, which began in 2014 with the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie. This is somewhat ironic because Gunn was fired at one point from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 over offensive tweets that he had written a decade previously, only to be hired back a year later after he was already lined up to helm The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros. Pictures. That’s why it took so long for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to come to fruition. Now that Gunn’s commitment to this film is over, he is devoting his full attention to acting as DC Studios’ co-CEO and the writer and director of Superman: Legacy.

Gunn’s swansong largely focuses on Rocket (Bradley Cooper), as he fights for his life while reliving several traumatic episodes from his past. By the end of the film, the Guardians as we knew them are no more. But it’s a fitting end to the trilogy, and now we can tell you where you can watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Where to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a Marvel Studios movie, which means that it is making its streaming debut on Disney+ on August 2. In the meantime, you can watch the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The third movie takes place a few months after the Holiday Special, with the Guardians established on Knowhere and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) still depressed over the death of his lover, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). The Guardians’ peace is shattered when Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) attacks the team and severely injures Rocket. To save their friend, Peter, Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) must face Rocket’s dangerous creator, the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). Additionally, Peter must come to terms with his loss when he reunites with Gamora’s still-living variant from an alternate timeline.

Can you rent or purchase Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Yes! Non-Disney+ subscribers have a few different options if they want to rent or buy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. If that’s what you’re looking to do, Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV, and YouTube already have the film right at your fingertips for a one-time fee.

