Where to watch Packers vs. Eagles in special Friday night game

Every season, the NFL plays multiple international games in several countries. Typically, these international games are played in Europe. In 2024, there will be three games in London and one in Germany. However, the NFL is heading to South America for the first time in league history as the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will play their Week 1 contest on Friday night in Brazil.

The game also marks the first time in 50 years that an NFL regular season game will be played on a Friday night in Week 1. The last opening weekend game on a Friday happened on September 18, 1970, and featured the Cardinals taking on the Rams. Find out how to watch this historic game below.

When and where is the game between the Packers and Eagles?

The Packers and Eagles are set to play at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Friday, September 6. The game will be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Corinthians Arena is the home of the Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians.

Watch the Packers vs. Eagles 2024 live stream on Peacock

The Packers and the Eagles game will stream on Peacock. This is a Peacock-exclusive game, similar to last season’s playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. Only Peacock subscribers can access the live stream of the game, so you must sign up for the service to watch. Peacock offers two plans: Premium (ad-supported plan) and Premium Plus (ad-free). Premium costs $8 per month, while Premium Plus costs $14 per month. Peacock subscribers can also watch college football, the PGA Tour, and WWE.

Packers vs. Eagles preview

Both teams have playoff aspirations entering the 2024 season. Green Bay fans are ecstatic to watch Jordan Love in his second year as the starting quarterback. After a slow start to his 2023 campaign, Love was one of the best quarterbacks down the stretch, throwing for 18 touchdowns and only one interception from Weeks 11-18. More importantly, Love took the Packers into Dallas in the Wild Card round and defeated the Cowboys 48-32. Despite losing to the San Francisco 49ers the following week, year one under Love was a massive success.

For Philadelphia, 2023 was a season fans and players would like to forget. Coming off a Super Bowl loss, Philadelphia opened last season like a team possessed, starting 10-1. However, the team nosedived over the final stretch, losing five of their next six games. The Eagles then lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9 in the Wild Card game.

Friday night’s game will be a good litmus test for both teams. Per FanDuel, the Eagles are favored by 2.5 points. The Packers have won the most opening weekend games in the NFL with 59. Meanwhile, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is 3-0 in Week 1 games. Find out which team will come out on top this Friday night.