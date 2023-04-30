Where to watch all the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and shows

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

oIn 2014, Marvel released Guardians of the Galaxy, a superhero film about a ragtag group of misfits forced to team up and go on the run after stealing a mysterious orb containing the Power Stone. Even without legacy Marvel characters (Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, etc.), Guardians of the Galaxy became a surprise hit, and the team quickly became one of the most popular entities in the MCU.

The original five members of the team include Chris Pratt (The Terminal List) as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña (Avatar) as Gamora, Dave Bautista (Dune) as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel (Fast X) as Groot, and Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born) as Rocket. Along the way, the Guardians added Pom Klementieff (Westworld) as Mantis, Karen Gillan (Dual) as Nebula, Sean Gunn (Creature Commandos) as Kraglin, and Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies) as Cosmo. James Gunn (The Suicide Squad) is the writer and director of all Guardians projects in the MCU.

Related Videos

Ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, find out where to watch previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies and shows.

Where have the Guardians of the Galaxy appeared in the MCU?

The Guardians have become one of the most prominent factions in the MCU since their debut in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Overall, the Guardians have appeared in five movies and one television special:

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Thor: Love and Thunder

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

What is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Animated Teaser

The superhero group received an animated series titled Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The show ran for three seasons from 2015-2019. The characters from the films appear in the animated series. However, it is not part of the MCU, nor does it continue the storylines from the films.

The voice cast includes Will Friedle (Boy Meets World) as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Vanessa Marshall (Harley Quinn) as Gamora, Kevin Michael Richardson (Mortal Kombat) as Groot, David Sobolov (Bumblebee) as Drax the Destroyer, Trevor Devall (Batman vs. Robin) as Rocket Raccoon, Cree Summer (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as Nebula, Jennifer Hale (Star Wars: The Bad Batch) as Mantis, and James Arnold Taylor (Johnny Test) as Kraglin.

Where to watch Guardians of the Galaxy movies and shows

The two Guardians movies, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are all streaming on Disney+.

If you need to catch up on all things Marvel, Disney+ is the streaming service to own. From Phase One titles, including Iron Man and Captain America: The First Avenger to recent film, such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+ will help you stay up-to-date on all Marvel projects. You can also explore other franchises on Disney+, such as Star Wars, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Mighty Ducks, and Home Alone.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

All the above titles — live-action projects and animated series — are now available on Disney+

How much does Disney+ cost?

There are two paid subscription options for Disney+. Basic (with ads) costs $8 per month, and Premium (no ads) costs $11 per month or $110 per year. However, the Disney bundle is more advantageous because it includes Hulu and/or ESPN+ with Disney+. The bundles cost $10, $13, and $20 per month, so these options might be more appealing to subscribers since they include multiple services.

Are the Guardians of the Galaxy programs worth watching?

The Guardians are truly the underdogs of the MCU. They went from relatively unknown superheroes to MCU rock stars after the 2014 film. They’re lovable losers who came together to form a dysfunctional family. Their best moments are when they interact with each other on the ship. The witty one-liners and charming banter are why fans have invested so much into this team, which is why their movies and TV shows are worthy of your time.

The two films and the holiday special hall have over 85% on the Tomatometer, with Metascores over 67.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 out in theaters?

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Turn It Up

The final chapter in the franchise is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It will be the last iteration of this Guardians lineup due to several actors, such as Bautista and Saldaña, leaving Marvel entirely. However, that doesn’t guarantee their characters will die in the film, or that the Guardians will disappear entirely from the MCU. Gunn is also exiting Marvel to be the co-CEO of DC Studios.

The official logline reads: “In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5.

Editors' Recommendations