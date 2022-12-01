 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer teases one final mission

Dan Girolamo
By

It’s time to face the music as Peter Quill, Drax, and the rest of the Guardians gear up for one final mission in the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marvel President Kevin Feige and director James Gunn revealed the trailer today at the 2022 Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil.

As Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill says in the trailer, “The galaxy still needs its Guardians.” Reprising their roles as the Guardians are Pratt as Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. Zoe Saldaña returns to the franchise as Gamora, Thanos’ adopted daughter. Gamora died in Avengers: Infinity War, but returned as a younger version of the same character in Avengers: Endgame.

One of the notable additions to the cast is Will Poulter, who plays Adam Warlock, a powerful being created by Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) of the Sovereign to destroy the Guardians. Other cast members include Sylvester Stallone, Chukwudi Iwuji, Sean Gunn, and Maria Bakalova.

Related

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. marks the final Marvel film from writer and director James Gunn. The 56-year-old recently became the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. Gunn wrote and directed the previous two installments in the Guardians franchise and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Vol. 3 will be the second film in Phase Five of the MCU, after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. 

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 arrives in theaters May 5, 2023. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/FFp9K8qhsC

&mdash; Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 1, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
The title logo for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
From Thor to Endgame: Every Chris Hemsworth Marvel performance, ranked
A collage of Thor throughout his time in the MCU.
Beyond Marvel and Jurassic World: Chris Pratt’s 5 best roles
Owen on his bike in Jurassic World.
Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 will hit Disney+ later this month
Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
The best shows on Apple TV+ (December 2022)
Gary Oldman standing with his hands in his pocket in a scene from Slow Horses season 2 on Apple TV+.
The best shows on Peacock right now (December 2022)
Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler posing in Christmas sweaters for the series Baking It.
The best shows on Hulu right now (December 2022)
A young man with an eye patch looking angry in a scene from the Hulu K-drama Connect.
The best fantasy movies on Netflix (December 2022)
The cast of The School for Good and Evil.
What’s new on Apple TV+ this month (December 2022)
Will Smith in Emancipation
Best streaming devices for 2022: Apple TV, Roku, and more
Apple TV 4K.
The best movies on Apple TV+ right now (December 2022)
Will Smith and Ben Foster in Emancipation.
Everything leaving Netflix in December 2022
Eva Green and Daniel Craig in Casino Royale
The best thrillers on Netflix right now (December 2022)
A soldier walks in an empty battlefield in All Quiet on the Western Front.