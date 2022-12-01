Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s time to face the music as Peter Quill, Drax, and the rest of the Guardians gear up for one final mission in the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marvel President Kevin Feige and director James Gunn revealed the trailer today at the 2022 Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil.

As Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill says in the trailer, “The galaxy still needs its Guardians.” Reprising their roles as the Guardians are Pratt as Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. Zoe Saldaña returns to the franchise as Gamora, Thanos’ adopted daughter. Gamora died in Avengers: Infinity War, but returned as a younger version of the same character in Avengers: Endgame.

One of the notable additions to the cast is Will Poulter, who plays Adam Warlock, a powerful being created by Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) of the Sovereign to destroy the Guardians. Other cast members include Sylvester Stallone, Chukwudi Iwuji, Sean Gunn, and Maria Bakalova.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. marks the final Marvel film from writer and director James Gunn. The 56-year-old recently became the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. Gunn wrote and directed the previous two installments in the Guardians franchise and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Vol. 3 will be the second film in Phase Five of the MCU, after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 arrives in theaters May 5, 2023. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/FFp9K8qhsC — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 1, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.

