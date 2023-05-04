Is there a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

When a certain type of movie ends, audiences know it’s not time to leave the theaters just yet. It’s now a ritual for audiences to linger after the end credits roll for superhero movies and even “regular” movies like John Wick: Chapter 4, as they know there will be one or two (or in some cases, more) “stingers” that tease about the endless sequels and cinematic universes that dominate the pop culture landscape. Marvel perfected the art of the end credits sequence in The Avengers, with the reveal of Thanos as the architect behind a grand scheme to collect all the Infinity Stones.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is certain to continue this tradition when it’s released on May 4. The last film in James Gunn’s trilogy, Vol. 3 has fans curious about what will happen to the beloved team in what appears to be their final adventure together. Does the film have any post-end credits scenes? And if so, what do they reveal about the future of the Guardians and the MCU? Find out by reading below!

Related Videos

How many post-credit scenes are there in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

There are two post-credit end scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The first one appears shortly after the main cast credits are shown. The second scene occurs after all of the credits have been displayed. Both are short and run approximately 90 seconds each.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scene No. 1: a new team is born

The scene begins with some familiar faces discussing music on a seemingly deserted desert planet. Rocket Raccoon asks everyone what their favorite song is and why. After Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, Blurp (an alien pet-like creature adopted by Warlock earlier), and a young girl named Phyla (more on her later) respond, Rocket reveals his favorite tune: Redbone’s Come and Get Your Love, which fans will recognize as one of the original Guardians of the Galaxy’s signature tunes.

Suddenly, their peaceful discussion is interrupted by an oncoming horde of alien monsters. Rocket tells everyone to get ready to fight, and Groot reveals himself as the large rock-like structure the group was sitting against when they were discussing their favorite songs. As they charge into battle, the camera zooms in on Rocket, who is now firmly established as the leader of this new iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

A quick word about Phyla: in the movie, it’s assumed that she’s one of the children the Guardians rescued from the High Evolutionary. She has blonde/silver hair and one eye is magenta-colored. Marvel fans know that Phyla’s comic counterpart, Phyla-Vell, is the original Captain Marvel’s daughter. The MCU gender-swapped that character into Wendy Lawson in 2019’s Captain Marvel movie. It remains to be seen if Lawson and this Phyla are related at all.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scene No. 2: coming home

The second and last post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 begins with Star-Lord now on Earth, walking down a nice suburban street. He stumbles onto a house that looks familiar: it’s his childhood home. He knocks on the door, which gradually opens to reveal an older Black woman. At first, Star-Lord thinks he has the wrong house or that his grandfather has since moved, but the woman stops him and lets him in. Star-Lord steps into the house and finds his still-alive grandfather on the backyard porch. The two men embrace.

The next scene shows the two men eating breakfast in their kitchen. Quill’s grandfather is reading the paper, which has a headline that reveals that Kevin Bacon has given an interview about his contact with alien life. This is a callback to the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, when the actor was kidnapped by Mantis and Drax as a bizarre gift for Peter. The two men continue to eat their breakfast in peaceful solitude.

A title card gradually reveals that eventually, “Star-Lord will return.” Even though Peter has seemingly retired from the superhero life, this end credits scene strongly suggests there’s still a future for the character, and Chris Pratt, in the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations