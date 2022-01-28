James Gunn teases Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, & GotG projects

Director James Gunn may be the busiest man in comic book movies and TV shows. After finishing The Suicide Squad, Gunn jumped to that film’s HBO Max spinoff, Peacemaker, and he’s now shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel. But according to Gunn himself, he may have another HBO Max Suicide Squad spinoff in his future.

“We’re working on something else now, another TV show that’s connected to that universe,” said Gunn during an interview with Deadline‘s Hero Nation podcast.

Gunn declined to elaborate about which character or characters would be featured in this potential show, but he did add that “It is connected to this universe, and I don’t think it will be the same genre as Peacemaker. It won’t be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe.”

Gunn also related that Peacemaker‘s chances for a season two renewal are very good.

“There’s a really good chance of [a renewal],” said Gunn. “We’re the biggest show in the world right now…. The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we’re excited, we all like doing it, we just need to cross some ‘T’s and dot some ‘I’s, which is basically me.”

Additionally, Gunn offered some more insight into his plans for the third Guardians movie. And he reiterated that this is the end of the Guardians as we’ve known them.

“It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be,” said Gunn. “I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best…. I’m aware that the third film in most trilogies sucks; not always.”

Gunn and the Guardians cast are not only shooting the next movie, but they are also filming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+, as well as scenes for Walt Disney World’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction. The holiday special will be released later this year, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

