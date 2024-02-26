 Skip to main content
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by March 1

Dan Girolamo
By
4 boys sit in Stand By Me.
Columbia Pictures

With just a few days remaining in February, several movies will leave Netflix at the end of the month. The list of films leaving March 1 includes Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking sci-fi novel; Mystic River, Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning crime drama set in Boston; and Blockers, a comedy about three parents working to stop their daughters from having sex.

Those are only some of the movies leaving Netflix at the end of February. Below, we listed three additional films departing the streamer by March 1. Our choices include an underrated comedy from 2019, an action thriller centered around a group of Navy SEALs, and a touching coming-of-age story from the 1980s.

Good Boys (2019)

Three young boys stand next to each other and stare.
Universal Pictures

The R-rated comedy fell off a cliff in the latter half of the 2010s into the early 2020s. The list of success stories during that timeframe is few and far between. However, buried in a list of bombs was Good Boys, 2019’s sleeper hit from No Hard Feelings’ Gene Stupnitsky.

12-year-old Max (Jacob Tremblay) wants to cross off a major milestone: kissing a girl. When it comes to females, however, Max is clueless. So are his two friends, Lucas (Keith L. Williams) and Thor (Brady Noon). Before attending a kissing party later that night, the boys spy on Max’s neighbor Hannah (Molly Gordon) with his father’s drone to learn about teenage girls. The plan ends in disaster when they lose the drone and come into possession of Hannah’s drugs. Not only did they learn nothing about kissing, but the trio has to get a new drone and avoid Hannah’s wrath all before the party.

Stream Good Boys on Netflix.

Lone Survivor (2013)

Four soldiers hold guns in the mountains.
Universal Pictures

Courage, bravery, and brotherhood take on a new meaning in Lone Survivor. In 2005, four Navy SEALs – Marcus Luttrell (Mark Wahlberg), Michael Murphy (Taylor Kitsch), Danny Dietz (Emile Hirsch), and Matthew “Axe” Axelson (Ben Foster) – are ordered to capture a local Taliban warlord in the Korangal Valley of Afghanistan. Before they move in on the target, the men are discovered in the mountains by local villagers who might support the Taliban.

Unwilling to kill civilians, the SEALs set villagers free and abort the mission. Unfortunately for the quartet, one of the Afghans alerts the Taliban, who mount a small army to hunt the soldiers. Despite the impossible circumstances, Luttrell and his team gear up for the fight of their lives in this visceral, moving depiction of heroism.

Stream Lone Survivor on Netflix.

Stand by Me (1986)

The kids in Stand By Me, one pointing and them all looking.
Columbia Pictures

It still boggles my mind that Stand by Me, one of the greatest and most influential coming-of-age films of all time, is based on The Body by Stephen King. Yes, the same author who terrorized audiences with ItMisery, and The Shining wrote an emotional book about friendship and loss.

In the summer of 1959, four friends – Gordie Lachance (Wil Wheaton), Vern Tessio (Jerry O’Connell), Chris Chambers (River Phoenix), and Teddy Duchamp (Corey Feldman) – in Castle Rock, Oregon, set out on an adventure to find the body of a missing 12-year-old hit by a train. The boys see this as a chance to become local heroes. However, their adventure will not be easy, as they face challenges at every turn, including a junkyard dog, leeches, and the local gang. Now more than ever, the boys must rely on each other to make it back in one piece.

Stream Stand by Me on Netflix.

