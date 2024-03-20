 Skip to main content
3 great movies leaving Peacock in March you have to watch

Blair Marnell
By
A man in a mask bows in V for Vendetta.
V for Vendetta Warner Bros.

In retrospect, perhaps a revolving door would have been a better choice for Peacock‘s name and logo. Peacock may get some great movies, but it almost never holds on to any of them for any extended length of time. We’ve lost track of how many times the Back to the Future movies have come and gone, and they’re leaving Peacock again at the end of March. That’s the same fate that befell The Hunger Games films, and they’ve only been back on Peacock for a month!

Outside of a major shift in Peacock’s strategy, the only solution for subscribers is to watch everything you can while you can. And since March is almost over, you’ve got a very limited time to catch our picks for the three great movies leaving Peacock that you have to watch. Our choices for March include a wildly successful rom-com, a sports drama, and a political action film.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Harry Shum Jr. and Gemma Chan in Crazy Rich Asians.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Crazy Rich Asians was a huge hit six years ago, which is why it’s shocking that the sequel hasn’t come together yet. Constance Wu stars as Rachel Chu, a college professor who is dating Nick Young (Henry Golding). And it seems that Nick neglected to tell Rachel just how wealthy his family actually is. That’s why their trip to Singapore for a wedding is such a rude awakening for Rachel, especially when Nick’s family assumes that she’s only dating him for his money.

The only family member that takes to Rachel is Nick’s cousin, Astrid Leong-Teo (Gemma Chan). However, Rachel faces the gravest test from Nick’s mother, Eleanor Sung-Young (Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Michelle Yeoh), who makes no secret of the fact that she believes that Rachel doesn’t deserve to marry Nick or be a part of the family. If Rachel and Nick want to be together, then they’re going to have to overcome that perception.

Watch Crazy Rich Asians on Peacock.

The Way Back (2020)

Ben Affleck in The Way Back.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Because of his fame, Ben Affleck’s struggle with alcoholism has played out in a very public way. The Way Back allowed Affleck to play off things that happened in his own life while portraying Jack Cunningham, a man who is estranged from his wife, Angela (Janina Gavankar), over his addiction issues. Jack was once a star basketball player in high school, which is why Father Edward Devine (John Aylward) asks him to return to his alma mater as a coach following the sudden death of his predecessor.

Through his new job, Jack bonds with the student players under his tutelage, and he begins to turn the basketball team’s fortunes around. But turning his own life around isn’t as easy for Jack, as his personal grief threatens to send him into an alcoholic relapse.

Watch The Way Back on Peacock.

V For Vendetta (2006)

Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving in V For Vendetta.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Alan Moore has famously disowned every single adaptation of his comic books in Hollywood, but V For Vendetta is one of the few that remains true to the spirit of the original work written by Moore and illustrated by David Lloyd. The story is set in the near future of the United Kingdom, which is under the tight control of a fascist regime. That’s where V (Hugo Weaving) comes in. This unknown figure in a Guy Fawkes mask takes it upon himself to rain terror down upon the regime, especially those who were involved in running a concentration camp.

May Decembers Natalie Portman plays Evey Hammond, a young woman who is saved by V and ultimately becomes his accomplice. Through Evey, the audience sees V at his best and his worst without ever learning who is underneath the mask … because the mask is just a symbol. It’s the actions of the man beneath it that matter.

Watch V For Vendetta on Peacock.

