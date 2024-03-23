5 movies leaving Netflix in March 2024 you have to watch now

With the end of March rapidly approaching, there is only a limited amount of time to watch certain films on Netflix, as the streamer will say goodbye to several noteworthy films. One of the biggest departures from the service is the DC films. Wonder Woman, The Batman, Justice League, The Suicide Squad, and Man of Steel are all heading out the door after March 31.

The list doesn’t stop at superhero films. We created a list of five films to watch before they leave at the end of March. Our selections include a famous 1990s rom-com from an icon of the genre, a musical comedy from the 1980s, and a terrifying adaptation of a Stephen King novel.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

If Julia Roberts stars in a rom-com, there’s a 95% chance it will be good. In the middle of her god-tier run of rom-coms in the 1990s, Roberts starred as a woman out to sabotage a marriage in My Best Friend’s Wedding. Jules Potter (Roberts) and Michael O’Neal (Dermot Mulroney) made a pact that they would get married if they were still single by 28. Four days before her 28th birthday, Jules learns Michael is marrying Kimmy Wallace (Cameron Diaz), a beautiful 20-year-old whose father owns the Chicago White Sox, in four days.

Realizing she loves Michael, Jules flies to Chicago to ruin the wedding. She enlists the help of her gay friend, George Downes (Rupert Everett), to act as her fiancé in hopes of making Michael jealous. All that does is lead to the film’s best moment, George’s rendition of Say a Little Prayer. One thing is clear: there is no shortage of charm in My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Stream My Best Friend’s Wedding on Netflix.

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Who are the best Saturday Night Live duos of all time? Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, Chris Farley and David Spade, and Mike Myers and Dana Carvey immediately come to mind. However, a conversation about the best SNL duos has to include the late John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. One of Belushi and Aykroyd’s best sketches was The Blues Brothers, a musical act starring ‘Joliet’ Jake (Belushi) and his brother, Elwood (Aykroyd).

The sketch led to 1980’s The Blues Brothers, a classic movie directed by John Landis. After being released from prison, Jake reunites with Elwood, and the duo embarks on a mission from God to raise $5,000 to save the orphanage they grew up in. The brothers decide to get the band back together and play a concert to secure the money. Filled with good tunes and wild police chases, The Blues Brothers is a fun time from start to finish.

Stream The Blues Brothers on Netflix.

Wonder Woman (2017)

Now that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has concluded its run, I can confidently say that the best movie from the DCEU was Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince, the beautiful and noble Amazonian princess with strength, wisdom, and superhuman agility. When Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashes off the coast of the Amazons’ island, he informs Diana about a great war in the outside world. Since Diana believes Ares is responsible for the war, she follows Steve to London, thinking she can be the one to end the fighting.

While on the battlefield, Diana realizes her true destiny as Wonder Woman. If the pandemic hadn’t happened, Gadot might have suited up as Wonder Woman for one final time to close out the trilogy. But alas, let’s appreciate the DCEU’s best offering and revisit “No Man’s Land,” one of the best movie moments of 2017.

Stream Wonder Woman on Netflix.

It (2017)

If you don’t like clowns, skip to the next entry on the list. Otherwise, fire up It if you’re looking for a terrifying horror movie. It’s 1989 in Derry, Maine, a town haunted by Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgård). Every 27 years, the evil Pennywise leaves the sewer and feeds on innocent children. One of Pennywise’s targets is 12-year-old Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Martell), who wants revenge on the clown who killed his younger brother the year prior.

To defeat Pennywise, Bill assembles a ragtag group of kids who refer to themselves as “The Losers’ Club.” Living up to Tim Curry’s Pennywise was daunting, but Skarsgård’s Pennywise is effective and even superior in certain aspects. Fans of King’s novel will enjoy this riveting, well-acted adaptation.

Stream It on Netflix.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

From 1982 to 1988, no star in Hollywood was bigger than Eddie Murphy. The electric comedian broke out on SNL at the beginning of the decade before crossing into film with hits 48 Hrs. and Trading Places. Yet, 1984’s Beverly Hills Cop is the film that shot Murphy into the stratosphere on its way to becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year behind Ghostbusters.

After the death of his friend, Detroit Cop Axel Foley (Murphy) heads to Beverly Hills to find the killer. Axel is very unorthodox in his methods, which puts him in the crosshairs of Lieutenant Andrew Bogomil of the Beverly Hills Police Department. Undeterred by the lack of support, Axel’s investigation leads him to Victor Maitland (Steven Berkoff), an art gallery owner and drug kingpin. It’s time for Axel to turn on the charm and save the day. Although Beverly Hills Cop is leaving Netflix, the fourth film in the franchise, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, premieres on the streamer this summer.

Stream Beverly Hills Cop on Netflix.

