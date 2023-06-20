Who should be the next Wonder Woman?

The DC Universe is trying to stay afloat amid an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape. The franchise’s current installment, the long-delayed and controversial The Flash, premiered on June 16 to indifferent fan reaction and mediocre box office. New DC honcho James Gunn is deep in preproduction on his much-anticipated Superman movie, while Flash director Andy Muschietti will seemingly direct the upcoming Batman movie The Brave and the Bold. Overall, things in the ever-struggling DC corner seem to be moving along.

However, one-third of the DC Trinity remains a question mark. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is nowhere to be found in any of the studio’s upcoming projects. The Israeli actress received acclaim for her take on Wonder Woman, with many considering her one of the few bright spots in the DCEU. However, Wonder Woman 1984 was a major disappointment, and Gunn’s plan to do a quasi-reboot on the DC Universe has led many to guess Gadot is out, much like Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill. That suspicion was recently confirmed by the actress herself in an Instagram post that expressed her desire to move forward as an “actress-for-hire.”

A new Wonder Woman makes sense, especially with new Supes and Bats on the horizon. And while Gadot was a great Wonder Woman, it might be time to allow another actress to tackle the iconic role. Luckily, there are several worthy candidates to play the Princess of Themyscira; some are relative newcomers, while others have been working for a while, waiting for their big break. However, they would all do Wonder Woman justice on the big screen.

Eiza González

Mexican actress Eiza González made a name for herself in the world of telenovelas before moving to Los Angeles to pursue an international career. González first made a splash in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver before appearing in films like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Godzilla vs. Kong. Last year, she starred in Michael Bay’s Ambulance and will next play a leading role in Netflix’s upcoming series The Three-Body Problem.

González has been around Hollywood long enough to be a familiar face for audiences. However, she has been waiting for her big break for years, and Wonder Woman would be just that. The actress has proven her action credentials in many films, which, coupled with her height, build, and appearance, make her an obvious choice for the coveted role of Wonder Woman.

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes rose to prominence thanks to the now-infamous teen drama Riverdale. The actress played Veronica Lodge in the reimagined version of the classic Archie comics, staying with the show throughout its seven-season run. Mendes also appeared in other films while on Riverdale, most recently the underrated and wickedly funny Netflix original movie Do Revenge.

Gunn seems to be going for a younger Superman, meaning his fellow Trinity members should be of a similar age. At 28, Mendes is the ideal age to play the legendary Amazon warrior; she’s of a similar age as many of the names frequently mentioned for the new Superman, plus she’s young enough to sign the multiyear contract necessary for a high-profile role like this.

Anya Chalotra

Netflix’s The Witcher owes most of its massive success to Cavill. However, Anya Chalotra is the show’s secret weapon. The British actress is tasked with playing The Witcher‘s hardest character, the elusive Yennefer of Vengerberg and she knocks it out of the park. Chalotra does a stellar job embodying Yennefer’s nuances and contrarieties, crafting the show’s most engaging and layered character.

It’s unclear if The Witcher will survive Cavill’s exit — it most likely won’t, even though Netflix has heavily invested in it. However, the biggest loss would be leaving Chalotra without a vehicle for her considerable talent. So why not cast her as the new Diana? Chalotra’s casting would continue the trend of choosing an actress of Middle Eastern descent to play Wonder Woman, and her considerable acting chops would dignify whichever project she lands on.

Melissa Barrera

Like González, Melissa Barrera began her career in Mexican telenovelas. After years of work, she had an explosive 2022, thanks to her leading role in the horror hit Scream 5, followed by the acclaimed musical drama Carmen. The success of Scream 6 and the upcoming horror romance Your Monster have cemented her as one of the best scream queens working today.

Barrera is at the right stage of her blossoming career to receive a major role in a comic book franchise. At 32, she is at the age limit Gunn will probably be looking for, but she can still appear alongside a twentysomething without much trouble. She has a lean, athletic figure that assembles Gadot’s, and her features would fit perfectly in the current version of Themyscira — which will probably remain similar despite Gunn’s planned changes. Barrera is also on the verge of becoming a major star, so DC should grab her before another franchise beats it to the punch.

Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona is the daughter of popular Guatemalan crooner Ricardo Arjona. She began her career with the 2017 show Emerald City, and has worked consistently in the following years. Arjona has played major roles in several hit shows, including Good Omens and Andor, and films like Triple Frontier and Six Underground.

Arjona is no stranger to the comic book business, having starred in the notorious box-office bomb Morbius. However, no one saw Morbius, so she would literally be a fresh face should she be cast in the role of Wonder Woman. Arjona has a distinctive athleticism that makes her ideal to play an Amazon, plus the résumé to justify headlining a major franchise. Like most other actresses whose names get thrown around a potential Wonder Woman reboot, Arjona’s career is at the right stage to receive a major breakthrough.

Simone Ashley

Sex Education fans knew Simone Ashley as Olivia, one-third of the Untouchables and Otis’ first client in the sex clinic. However, Ashley’s star exploded when she was cast as Kate Sharma, the romantic lead in season 2 of Netflix’s steamy period hit Bridgerton. She’ll return for the upcoming third season and was recently seen as one of Ariel’s sisters in The Little Mermaid.

Ashley would be an inspired choice to play Wonder Woman. She has a regal quality that would be perfect for the Princess of Themyscira, plus a commanding on-screen presence that would help her stand out alongside Superman and Batman. Ashley has no major upcoming projects other than Bridgerton season 3, a shame considering her talent and star quality. Thus, a role like Wonder Woman would be perfect for this familiar, yet still underrated actress.

