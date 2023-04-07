10 DCEU actors who should join the MCU (and who they should play)

Since James Gunn is about to reboot the DC Extended Universe, many gifted actors from this mega-franchise may not stick around for its next batch of films and TV shows. Fortunately, this will leave them time to branch out into other projects, and their superhero movie experience makes them worthy of appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are plenty of actors in the DCEU who should get such sought-after roles, and these 10 actors are perfect to play these characters in the MCU.

Related Videos

Grace Caroline Currey as Jean Grey

Currey is well-known for playing Billy Batson’s foster sister Mary Bromfield in the Shazam! films, and she has gone on to share the same powers as the titular hero as Lady Shazam/Mary Marvel. She could easily play the MCU’s very own Marvel Girl, as she conveys the same caring and fierce spirit as Jean Grey with her character in the DCEU.

Amazingly, Currey revealed that she auditioned to play a young Jean Grey in Fox’s X-Men Universe before the role went to Sophie Turner, so she could have another chance at portraying the iconic superhero in the near future.

Noah Centineo as Iceman

Though Black Adam failed to meet many people’s expectations, up-and-coming actor Noah Centineo stood out for his performance as the hilarious Justice Society of America rookie Atom Smasher.

His silly and energetic character immediately made him a fan favorite, and such a character very much mirrors that of Marvel’s number one freeze master, Iceman. Centineo can undoubtedly nail playing Bobby Drake as one of the X-Men’s new recruits and as a source of optimism and comic relief.

Ray Porter as Galactus

Actor Ray Porter lent his voice to bring the Lord of Apokolips to life in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Though his role as Darkseid was brief, Porter’s deep, reverberating voice in this film made the God of Evil an unforgettably haunting presence.

Porter could trade the part of one cosmic scourge for another by playing the Devourer of Worlds himself in the MCU. Imagine hearing Porter’s voice echo through space as Galactus announces his arrival on Earth, ready to consume it whole.

Billy Crudup as The Silver Surfer

Billy Crudup previously played Barry Allen’s wrongfully convicted father in Justice League, but he could surf his way to superhero stardom by playing this cosmic wanderer in the MCU. Crudup has already had success playing another DC character with a similar arc.

His version of Doctor Manhattan in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen regains his humanity after years of living as a god, much like how the Surfer regains his nobility and chooses to protect the Earth from his master, Galactus.

Pedro Pascal as Wolverine

“Life is good, but it can be better.” This isn’t to say it wouldn’t be perfect if Hugh Jackman continued to play Wolverine in the MCU, as he’s already set for at least one film with Deadpool 3.

However, Pedro Pascal has played the grizzled and reluctant antihero in both The Mandalorian and The Last of Us very well, making him an ideal candidate to play the iconic X-Man in the MCU. And given Pascal’s current star power, having him headline the X-Men will surely draw in a massive audience.

Chris Pine as Mister Fantastic

It doesn’t seem likely that John Krasinski will continue to play Mister Fantastic after his brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios may be looking for someone else to lead the Fantastic Four, and Chris Pine should be at the top of their list. Pine has already played the role of the daring space captain as James T. Kirk in the new Star Trek trilogy.

However, he can still convey Reed Richards’s aloof and logical personality in order to stay true to the character (he would basically play both Kirk and Spock at the same time). It would also be pretty ironic if Pine took the role of Mister Fantastic after Krasinski took the part of Jack Ryan.

Brendan Fraser as The Thing

Brendan Fraser is no stranger to starring in action films, and he did play Firefly in the DCEU’s canceled film, Batgirl. However, the Oscar-winning actor could still officially break out into the superhero genre by voicing this iconic member of the Fantastic Four.

Fraser already has experience playing the kind but ill-tempered giant by voicing Robotman in HBO Max’s Doom Patrol. Fraser could easily provide the voice for the big orange giant and make a clobbering return to Hollywood blockbusters.

Mark Strong as Professor X

Mark Strong is very much the Stanley Tucci of comic book movies, as he’s had many terrific performances throughout the genre. And yet, he remains severely underrated. He played Sinestro in Green Lantern and Merlin in the Kingsman franchise, but his best comic book performance to date was as the evil Doctor Sivana in Shazam!

Based on his refined and intellectual presence on the big screen, Strong would be an exemplary candidate to play a new variant of Professor X in the MCU.

Rachel Zegler as Firestar

Known for her Golden Globe-winning performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Zegler has recently made her blockbuster debut as Anthea in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It seems like Zegler is set to become one of Hollywood’s most prominent new stars, so it seems natural for her to make the jump to the MCU, specifically as the mutant hero Firestar.

Similar to Anthea, Firestar started off fighting for the evil Hellfire Club as an assassin, not knowing that she was being manipulated by the White Queen, Emma Frost. Wielding the ability to control microwave energy, this underrated superheroine persevered through her troubled past and has fought alongside the likes of Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Avengers. All in all, Zegler’s performance as Anthea could carry well into playing Firestar, as they are both villains-turned-heroes who, despite being deceived and mistreated, show compassion and loyalty to those they hold dear.

Aldis Hodge as T’Challa II

Though Marvel Studios didn’t recast T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, they still introduced the character’s son, T’Challa (a.k.a. Toussaint), whom they might be setting up to inherit his father’s title as both King of Wakanda and the Black Panther. Since the MCU is now playing with time travel and parallel universes, it is possible for them to introduce an adult Toussaint from the future within the next few years. If this does occur, then Aldis Hodge should arguably be the one to play him.

Hodge recently broke out into the superhero genre by playing Hawkman in Black Adam. The character figurately and literally soared as the JSA’s valiant and righteous leader, and Hodge could very well translate this performance into portraying another Black Panther, who could make quite a smash facing off against the likes of Kang the Conqueror with the Avengers.

Editors' Recommendations