3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in March 2024

While many streaming services continue raising prices, Tubi remains free for all customers. As a FAST service, subscribers gain access to Tubi’s enormous library, home to 50,000 movies and TV shows. All of these programs are available for free. The only caveat is that Tubi runs ads. Think of these ads like watching commercials on cable television. Unlike cable, Tubi does not require a subscription fee.

Explore movies and TV shows in genres from comedies and sci-fi to dramas and romance. In March, the genre we’ve zeroed in on is action. Below, you’ll find three action movies to watch on Tubi. Our selections include a hilarious buddy cop action comedy, an underrated crime thriller, and a 1980s gem starring Sylvester Stallone.

The Heat (2013)

The world needs more buddy cop comedies. While fans have been clamoring for a sequel to The Nice Guys, The Heat, the underrated 2013 buddy comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy also deserves our attention. FBI agent Sarah Ashburn (Bullock) is a disciplinarian, by-the-book investigator. To receive a promotion, Ashburn must work on a case with Shannon Mullins (Melissa McCarthy), a Boston cop with an attitude. The unlikely pair must track down a mysterious drug lord named Mr. Larkin.

At first, Ashburn’s smug attitude and Mullins’ hot-headed persona clash like oil and water. However, the duo eventually finds common ground over a night at the bar and agrees to work together. The chemistry between Bullock and McCarthy is seamless, making it more puzzling that no sequel happened, especially since The Heat grossed nearly $230 million on a $43 million budget.

Stream The Heat on Tubi.

The Informer (2019)

Fans of gritty prison thrillers must check out The Informer, the underseen crime movie from 2019. Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad) stars as Peter Koslow, an ex-con recruited by the FBI to become an undercover informant in New York City. Peter’s job is to gather evidence on Ryszard “The General” Klimek (Eugene Lipinski), the head of the Polish crime organization.

However, the sting operation goes awry after the death of an undercover policeman. Koslow now faces a seemingly impossible task: return to prison to run the Polish drug trade while simultaneously working as an informant for Special Agent Wilcox (Rosamund Pike). In prison, Koslow learns the only person he can trust is himself. It’s up to him to outsmart the FBI and the General to keep his family alive.

Stream The Informer on Tubi.

Over the Top (1987)

If you love 1980s action movies, then Over the Top will be in your wheelhouse. Lincoln Hawk (Stallone) is a struggling truck driver who resorts to arm wrestling for extra cash. After his estranged wife reaches out to him, Hawk tries to build a relationship with his son Michael (David Mendenhall), whom he walked out on 10 years ago. As Hawk attempts to grow closer to his son, Michael’s grandfather, Jason Cutler (Robert Loggia), wants the trucker out of his grandson’s life.

It all culminates with the International Arm-Wrestling Championship in Las Vegas. If Hawk wins, he’ll have enough money to start a new life with his son. A truck driver willing to risk it all in an arm wrestling competition for custody of his son is as ridiculous a premise as you’ll see. However, it perfectly fits in with the flashiness and showiness of the late 1980s. Embrace the silliness of Stallone’s action movies like this one, and you should have a blast.

Stream Over the Top on Tubi.

