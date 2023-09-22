 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

The 7 best Sylvester Stallone action movies, ranked

Alex Welch
By
Sylvester Stallone wears a beret in Expend4bles.
Lionsgate

There aren’t many Hollywood movie stars more recognizable than Sylvester Stallone. In the years since he achieved breakout success with 1976’s Rocky, which he both starred in and wrote, Stallone has gone on to have one of the most successful careers of any actor of his generation. While he’ll always be known for his work on the Rocky franchise, too, he also starred in some of the most popular action movies of the 1980s and ‘90s. In doing so, he secured his place alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and Jean-Claude Van Damme as one of the most iconic action stars of the 20th century.

Now, with Expend4bles set to hit theaters today, it’s worth looking back and ranking some of the best action movies that Stallone has ever starred in. To be clear: That means most of the Rocky movies, which function more as intimate sports dramas than high-octane blockbusters, don’t qualify for this list. We also won’t be including 2021’s The Suicide Squad, which is an undeniably fun and well-made action movie, but only features Stallone in a small voice role. With that out of the way, here are the seven best action movies of Stallone’s career.

Recommended Videos

7. Rambo (2008)

Sylvester Stallone wears a red bandana in Rambo.
Lionsgate

Sylvester Stallone directed, starred in, and co-wrote this continuation of the Rambo franchise. While it isn’t nearly as good as the series’ first entry, either, it is a thrillingly violent, often shockingly well-staged piece of action entertainment. Behind the camera, Stallone somehow takes the franchise to even gorier, bloodier places than any of its first three installments.

Related

The result is a modern-day John Rambo movie that definitely doesn’t need to exist and makes very little sense but is the kind of hyperviolent, sufficiently entertaining action romp that movie theaters practically invented late afternoon showtimes for.

6. Bullet to the Head (2012)

Sylvester Stallone holds an axe in Bullet to the Head.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Is Bullet to the Head a *good* movie? No. Is it a whole lot of fun? Absolutely. Directed by the legendary Walter Hill, this 2012 B-movie stars Sylvester Stallone as a New Orleans-based hitman who partners up with a Washington D.C. detective played by Fast and Furious star Sung Kang.

Even more importantly, Bullet to the Head pits Stallone against another hitman played by a then-up-and-coming Jason Momoa. The two stars’ on-screen rivalry is consistently electric, and the entire movie is made a worthwhile endeavor solely by their climactic axe battle. Yes, you read that right: Bullet to the Head ends with Momoa and Stallone fighting to the death with a pair of axes. The scene is just as silly and hard-hitting as it sounds.

5. Demolition Man (1993)

Sylvester Stallone stands next to Sandra Bullock in Demolition Man.
Warner Bros. Pictures

This 1993 sci-fi action thriller received mixed reviews when it was originally released, but it’s since gone on to become a bit of a cult classic. It’s not hard to see why, either. Directed by Marco Brambilla, Demolition Man pits Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes against each other as a pair of ultra-violent foes who are cryogenically frozen only to be later reawakened in an advanced version of society that has all but eliminated crime.

The film mines gold out of Stallone and Snipes’ bitter rivalry, and its satirical streak prevents Demolition Man from taking itself too seriously. It’s an absurd action movie, but one that is far more effective than it has any right to be.

4. The Expendables 2 (2012)

Sylvester Stallone holds a knife and chain in The Expendables 2.
Lionsgate

The Expendables franchise has been a mixed bag ever since it began. That said, its second installment, 2012’s The Expendables 2, is basically everything the series should be. Directed by Con Air director and B-movie extraordinaire Simon West, The Expendables 2 is a loud, violent, and ultimately breezy action flick.

Like Demolition Man, it doesn’t take itself too seriously, which makes it easy to get lost in the film’s action sequences and enjoy its moments of humorous banter between action movie greats like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Chuck Norris, Dolph Lundgren, Bruce Willis, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Expendables 2 knows what its job is, and it dutifully delivers everything that’s required of it.

3. Cliffhanger (1993)

Sylvester Stallone leads an expedition team in Cliffhanger.
TriStar Pictures

1993’s Cliffhanger is the best non-franchise action movie Sylvester Stallone has ever made. Directed by Renny Harlin, the film follows Stallone’s Gabe Walker, a former mountain climber, as he gets caught up in the heist of a crashed U.S. Treasury plane in the Rocky Mountains.

Clocking in at just a little under 2 hours long, the film is an intense and enthralling thriller, one that surrounds Stallone with a number of talented supporting players, including John Lithgow, Michael Rooker, Rex Linn, Janine Turner, and Caroline Goodall. It’s one of the better Die Hard-inspired action movies that swept through the 1980s and ‘90s, and it’s as purely entertaining as any other movie that Stallone has starred in.

2. Rocky IV (1985)

Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren touch gloves in Rocky 4.
MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

It feels wrong to make a list of Sylvester Stallone’s greatest hits without including at least one Rocky movie. While most of the Rocky films Stallone has made aren’t really action movies, either, 1985’s Rocky IV is the closest the franchise has ever come to being nothing more than a pure genre exercise.

Written, directed, and led by Stallone, Rocky IV boasts some of the best boxing matches of the series’ history and some of the greatest training montages you’ll likely ever see. It may not feature any shootouts or fiery explosions, but Stallone somehow manages to make Rocky Balboa running through the snow-covered lands of Russia as genuinely thrilling and adrenaline-pumping as any car chase.

1. First Blood (1982)

Sylvester Stallone holds a knife in First Blood.
Orion Pictures

This may be the obvious pick for Sylvester Stallone’s best action movie, but there’s a reason for that. No other action movie he’s made has come close to beating First Blood. Directed by Ted Kotcheff, the film is one of the best American action movies that’s ever been made, and its ideas about the unnecessary violence of war are as thematically compelling today as they were back in 1982.

Even more importantly, First Blood fully weaponizes Stallone’s quiet star power and allows him to give one of the most impactful performances of his career. He makes even the most ludicrous of moments seem plausible and turns the film into one of the most effective reminders of why he’s always been such an unquestionably unique, formidable movie star.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex Welch is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
This Dwayne Johnson film is Netflix’s most popular action movie. Here’s why you should watch it
Dwayne Johnson in Snitch.

Earlier this year, Snitch celebrated its 10th anniversary in a very subdued fashion. After all, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has starred in so many action flicks that they all tend to blur together. In the movie, Johnson plays John Matthews, a father who is alarmed when his son, Jason Collins (Rafi Gavron), is sentenced to jail for 10 years on bogus drug charges. To help his son earn his freedom, John agrees to undertake a very deadly personal mission and infiltrate the criminal underworld in order to expose drug dealers who have escaped justice until now.

Snitch may have been destined to remain forgotten until it debuted near the top of Netflix's Netflix's top 10 most popular movies. And suddenly, a mid-budget action film from a decade ago has become a streaming hit. But there's more to Snitch's newfound success than Netflix's infamous algorithm. This is a movie that has earned its revival by offering things that many of Johnson's other action films couldn't provide. That's why we're sharing the three reasons why you should watch Snitch on Netflix, especially if you want to save yourself a trip to the theater this weekend.
It has one of Dwayne Johnson's best performances

Read more
The best action movies on Netflix right now
Roy Scheider fends off the shark in Jaws.

It's been a blockbuster summer for action movies with Fast X and Across the Spider-Verse but with only The Creator to look forward to, you might have to look beyond the theater for your action fix for a while. Fortunately, your Netflix subscription ensures you can always have an action-packed movie night at home.

It's not a banner month for new action movies, but with plenty of quality originals and some old classics still available, Netflix is still a great place for action flicks. These are the best action movies on Netflix right now.

Read more
10 best movie superhero costumes, ranked
Iron Man in "Avengers: Infinity War."

A big part of a superhero's appeal is their costume. Whether they're brimming with color or dark as night, these super-suits help convey to their audience the kind of hero they'll see wearing them.

While some comic book movies have taken liberties in creating realistic costumes, many times, the heroes rock outfits that look exactly like what they wore in the source material. Out of the many costumes seen on film, these ten have reached the height of superhero fashion.
10. Doctor Strange (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Read more