Action heroes reunite in first trailer for The Expendables 4

It’s been nine years since The Expendables 3 hit theaters, but the long-awaited sequel is just a few months away. Jason Statham, last seen kicking a shark in the trailer for The Meg 2, is taking over the franchise from his friend and co-star, Sylvester Stallone. After headlining the first three Expendables films, Stallone has confirmed that this will be his final appearance as Barry Ross. But as you can see in the first trailer for The Expendables 4, Barry has one last mission for Statham’s Lee Christmas.

EXPEND4BLES (2023) Official Trailer - Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren

After three films together, the Expendables are down to just four men: Ross, Christmas, Gunner Jensen (Dolph Lundgren), and Toll Road (Randy Couture). That’s why it’s time to bring in some new blood. Foremost among the latest additions is Megan Fox’s Gina. The trailer indicates that Gina is a CIA agent who is more than capable of going head-to-head with Christmas. But since they’re apparently in a relationship, he feels the need to go with her on at least one of her dangerous assignments.

This time, the mission is simple: Retrieve a few stolen nukes before they spark a nuclear conflict between the U.S. and Russia. No pressure, really. It’s only World War III if they fail. Fortunately, the Expendables never fail; they just get older.

The rest of the new additions to the cast include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Easy, Andy García as Marsh, and Iko Uwais as the primary villain, Suerto. Other cast members include Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Sheila Shah, and Eddie Hall.

Scott Waugh directed The Expendables 4 from a script by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart, and Max Adams, which was written from a story by Spenser Cohen, Kurt Wimmer, and Tad Daggerhart. The Expendables 4 will leap into theaters on Friday, September 22.

