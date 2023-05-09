 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Jason Statham kicks a giant shark in first trailer for Meg 2

Blair Marnell
By

One of the big issues in the current Hollywood writer’s strike is that the WGA wants to set rules so that studios can’t start making movies written by AI programs. And yet if there’s any film that looks like it was written by a computer, it’s Meg 2: The Trench, the sequel to The Meg, a giant prehistoric shark movie that was a modest blockbuster in 2018. Rest assured, all evidence to the contrary, this movie was made by humans. And in the first trailer for the sequel, action star Jason Statham finally gets to kick a shark.

Statham is reprising his role as Jonas Taylor, a rescue diver who was one of the few survivors of the run-in with a megalodon shark. Also returning from the original film are Cliff Curtis as James “Mac” Mackreides and Page Kennedy as DJ. That trio has seen all of this before, and that’s why they’re called back to action when activity is detected in the deep sea trench that the megalodon shark escaped from five years ago. Unfortunately, even Jonas’ crew is unprepared when three megalodons emerge from the trench and begin hunting unsuspecting beachgoers on vacation. But if the trailer is any indication, these aren’t the only creatures that have escaped to the surface.

Jason Statham in Meg 2: The Trench.

New additions to the cast include Sienna Guillory, Shuya Sophia Cai, Skyler Samuels, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Wu Jing.

Related

Ben Wheatley directed the film from a script by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris, which was in turn based on Steve Alten’s novel, The Trench. Meg 2: The Trench will swim into theaters on Friday, August 4.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Things are only getting weirder in the first trailer for The OA: Part II
the oa season 2 netflix

The OA: Part II | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

The first season of The OA was one of the more polarizing projects to come out of Netflix, earning both high praise and condemnation for its complicated, mind-bending story of a blind girl who goes missing for seven years, only to reappear with her sight restored. Despite a climactic finale that left audiences wondering if a second story arc was even possible, the first trailer for The OA: Part II confirms that not only is it possible, but the series isn't done playing with the nature of reality as we know it.

Read more
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 2 gets a new, Spock-heavy trailer

Star Trek: Discovery - Season 2 | Official Trailer

Just over a month before the second season of Star Trek: Discovery launches on CBS All Access, a new trailer has beamed in that offers plenty of footage featuring two of the biggest additions to the series in its sophomore story arc: Spock and Capt. Christopher Pike.

Read more
It’s Jason Statham vs. a giant shark in ‘The Meg’ trailer
the meg movie news trailer

THE MEG - Official Trailer #1 [HD]

Killer shark cinema has experienced a renaissance of sorts in recent years, with thrillers like 47 Meters Down and The Shallows turning a decent profit in theaters and the campy Sharknado films supporting a multi-film television movie franchise. Swimming onto the big screen later this year is The Meg, based on Steve Alten's bestselling novel about a massive, prehistoric shark, and the film now has its first, toothy trailer.

Read more