 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 movies leaving Netflix in February you have to watch now

Dan Girolamo
By
Paul walks with his head down near a lake in the 2021 film Dune.
Warner Bros. Pictures

With March on the horizon, Netflix subscribers have only a few days left to watch a select group of movies. Several noteworthy titles are leaving Netflix at the end of February. Unfortunately, it is unknown if these movies will ever return to Netflix, at least anytime soon.

The most noteworthy film on its way out is Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 sci-fi adaptation of Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking novel. Other picks include an Oscar winner from the early 2000s, a 1990s Western, and an underrated comedy from the late 2010s.

Recommended Videos

Dune (2021)

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in Dune.
Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s never good to have a film like Dune leave Netflix. If there’s one silver lining, Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on March 1, one day after Dune departs from Netflix. Before you watch Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) ride a sandworm in Part Two, watch him stick his hands inside the pain box in Dune one last time on the streamer.

Related

In the distant future, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) is summoned to the desert planet of Arrakis to maintain order and protect the most valuable resource in the galaxy, “the spice.” Joining Leto on his journey are his wife, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and brilliant son, Paul. While Leto wants to bring peace and form an alliance with the native Fremen, House Harkonnen looks to conquer Arrakis and harvest the spice. With the future of House Atreides at stake, Paul must embrace his destiny and become the one to unite his people with the Fremen.

Stream Dune on Netflix.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Kevin James rides a segway in Paul Blart: Mall Cop.
Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing

It may shock you to find out that Paul Blart: Mall Cop didn’t win any Academy Awards. Most critics, except for Roger Ebert, despised it. But sometimes you need a little silliness in your life. Don’t fight it; embrace it. Paul Blart: Mall Cop is the kind of movie you can watch, have a few laughs, and forget about your problems. That’s escapism at its finest.

Single father Paul Blart (Pixels’ Kevin James) dreamed of becoming a police officer. However, his low blood sugar cost him a spot on the force, forcing him to become a security guard at the local mall. On Black Friday, a group of criminals seize control of the mall and take hostages, including Paul’s daughter, Maya (Raini Rodriguez), and his crush, Amy (Jayma Mays). No one knows the mall better than Paul. Can he use this knowledge to his advantage and save the day?

Stream Paul Blart: Mall Cop on Netflix.

Mystic River (2003)

Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn sit on a sidewalk next to each other.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The talent involved in Mystic River is absurd. Behind the camera is two-time Oscar winner Clint Eastwood. Penning the script is Brian Helgeland, an Oscar-winning screenwriter. The cast features Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurence Fishburne, and Laura Linney. Mystic River’s lineup rivals the New York Yankees’ Murderer’s Row team of the 1920s.

In Boston, three men – ex-convict Jimmy (Penn), cop Sean (Bacon), and blue-collar worker Dave (Robbins) – have been friends since childhood. However, Dave is still living in fear after being abducted and sexually abused 25 years ago. After the death of Jimmy’s daughter, Sean’s investigation leads him to name Dave as a potential suspect. This doesn’t sit well with Jimmy, who moves heaven and earth to find his daughter’s killer, even if it means taking out his friend.

Stream Mystic River on Netflix.

Blockers (2018)

A woman stands between two men and smiles.
Universal Pictures

Preventing others from having sex is typically done by your peers. In the case of Blockers, it’s parents who fight to stop their kids from having intercourse. It’s prom night, and seniors Julie (Kathryn Newton), Kayla (Geraldine Viswanathan), and Sam (Gideon Adlon) agree to all lose their virginity. What the girls didn’t expect was interference from their parents – Julie’s mom, Lisa (Leslie Mann), Kayla’s father, Mitchell (John Cena), and Sam’s father, Hunter (Ike Barinholtz).

The unlikely trio join forces to foil their daughters’ plans at the prom afterparty. Yet, getting to the afterparty becomes rather difficult as the adults themselves embark on a wild night of debauchery. Blockers is a hilarious teen comedy that lends a lot of heart and empathy to a taboo topic.

Stream Blockers on Netflix.

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Three men and one woman sit down and have a picnic.
Sony Pictures Releasing

Edward Zwick is rarely brought up when mentioning the best filmmakers of the last 40 years. Yet, his résumé is full of commercial and critical hits: About Last Night… (1986), Glory, Courage Under Fire, Blood Diamond, and a film leaving Netflix at the end of the month, Legends of the Fall.

With its story beginning in the early 20th century, Legends of the Fall is an epic Western starring Anthony Hopkins as Colonel William Ludlow, who leaves the army to start a new life in Montana with his three sons: Alfred (Aidan Quinn), Tristan (Brad Pitt), and Samuel (Henry Thomas). Over the course of 50 years, the boys navigate love, war, grief, and tragedy in the wilderness of Montana.

Stream Legends of the Fall on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in February
Four people pose in front of a car for a picture in White Lines.

February marks the arrival of new TV shows on Netflix. Love is Blind, Netflix's hit reality dating show, returns on Valentine's Day with a group of men and women hitting the pods. Meanwhile, the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres February 22. Both series are bound to find a spot in the weekly top 10 list of the most popular shows on Netflix.

Once you move past the marquee shows, you'll realize there are hundreds of other good programs on Netflix. Many of these series are undervalued despite their dedicated audience and critical acclaim. These three underrated shows should be next in your Netflix queue this February. Our picks include a Canadian mockumentary, a sports docuseries, and a thriller from the Money Heist creator.
White Lines (2020)

Read more
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in February
A group of soldiers hold guns and squat next to each other.

February marks the arrival of new TV shows and movies to Hulu. Fans of The Twilight Saga will be happy to learn that all five movies are now on Hulu. Eat Pray Love, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Valentine’s Day, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and 500 Days of Summer are some of the other high-profile releases on the streamer.

Beyond the popular movies, there are hidden gems that are very entertaining. We selected three underrated movies to watch on Hulu in February. Our picks include an underseen thriller with a killer lion, a cult film from the 2000s, and a long-awaited reunion between two comedy stars.
Rogue (2020)

Read more
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in February
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Shot Caller.

The turn of the calendar brings a new slate of films and shows to Netflix in February. One of the most anticipated projects this month is Avatar: The Last Airbender, the long-awaited live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series. Popular movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Ready Player One, and How to Train Your Dragon 2 will also be available to stream by the end of the month.

Outside of the popular movies, there is an abundance of underrated films ready to stream. We chose five of the most undervalued films on Netflix that you should watch in February. Our selections include a '70s-inspired slasher, an emotional tale of family trauma, and a sci-fi gem.
X (2022)

Read more