3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in July 2024

By
A man holds a gun in American Assassin.
Lionsgate

Action is one of the most popular genres on Netflix. In fact, the most popular movie on the streamer right now is an action comedy (more on that below). A slew of Netflix action films, such as Hit Man and Trigger Warning, also premiered in June. Other noteworthy action movies populating the service include The FlashThe Accountant, Extraction 2, and Warcraft.

Searching through the action genre on Netflix can be intimidating due to the high selection of movies. Have no fear; we have selected three action movies to add to your Netflix queue. Our selections in July include the fourth film in a legendary buddy cop franchise, an assassin thriller based on a famous novel, and a crime drama featuring a late movie star.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)

Eddie Murphy walks with Taylour Paige in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
Netflix

The role of Axel Foley in 1984’s Beverly Hills Cop transformed Eddie Murphy into a global icon. Murphy had a built-in comedic presence because of his time on SNL. However, Beverly Hills Cop proved Murphy could be an action star capable of leading a franchise. After three films, Murphy reprises his role as the fast-talking detective from Detroit for the first time in 30 years in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the most popular movie on Netflix at this moment.

After an incident in Detroit leads to the retirement of his old partner, Axel heads to Beverly Hills to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Jane (Taylour Paige), a defense attorney in Los Angeles. Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), a former cop who now works as a private investigator and mentor to Jane, informs Axel that his daughter’s life is in danger because of a case she’s working on. Now back in Beverly Hills, Axel races to save his daughter’s life with help from a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and an old friend (John Ashton). Cue the theme song.

Stream Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix.

American Assassin (2017)

Michael Keaton points a gun in American Assassin.
Lionsgate

American Assassin was the first Mitch Rapp novel to be adapted for the big screen. When American Assassin begins, Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) is on a beach vacation with his girlfriend, Katrina Harper (Charlotte Vega). It should be the happiest day of Mitch’s life after Katrina accepted his wedding proposal. Instead, it will be a day of infamy because jihadists opened fire on the beach, killing many innocent civilians, including Katrina.

Driven by vengeance, Mitch gets an opportunity to exact his revenge by joining a black-ops team run by a former Navy Seal, Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The team’s mission is to stop a mercenary group from detonating a nuclear weapon and starting a global war. There is no “fluff” in American Assassin, meaning this film gets right down to business and focuses on the action. For many action fans, that’s all you can ask for from a 111-minute thriller.

Stream American Assassin on Netflix.

21 Bridges (2019)

Chadwick Boseman shows his badge in 21 Bridges.
STXfilms

Chadwick Boseman was a terrific actor who tragically lost his battle with cancer at the age of 43 in 2020. Most people know Boseman for starring as T’Challa/Black Panther. When he did step out of the MCU, Boseman had the star power and gravitas to headline entertaining action films. Case in point is 21 Bridges. 

After two criminals (Taylor Kitsch and Stephan James) steal cocaine and kill several cops, Detective Andre Davis (Boseman) of the NYPD leads the manhunt to catch the killers. After the criminals flee to Manhattan, Davis receives permission to lock down Manhattan for the rest of the night, closing every exit, including all 21 bridges. The investigation uncovers a citywide conspiracy that involves corrupt cops, meaning Davis will have to rely on himself and his instincts to catch the killers.

Stream 21 Bridges on Netflix.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
