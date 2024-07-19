 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 great Netflix Christmas movies to watch in July

By
A man and a woman stand awkwardly next to each other in Holidate.
Netflix

The summer movie season is typically filled with action spectacles, supersized sequels, and crowd-pleasing blockbusters. Inside Out 2, A Quiet Place: Day One, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die were big hits with audiences, with Twisters and Deadpool & Wolverine coming later this month. If you want to experiment and change it up, watch a Christmas movie on Netflix.

No rules state that you can only watch a Christmas movie during the holiday season. Christmas is six months away, so why not get a head start on some holiday movies? Check out these five Christmas movies that are streaming on Netflix. Our picks include some Christmas rom-coms and a family-friendly adventure with Santa Claus.

Recommended Videos

The Noel Diary (2022)

A man and woman sit on a bench next to a dog.
KC Bailey / Netflix

If you liked Justin Hartley on This Is Us, you’ll love to see him winning over hearts in the holiday rom-com, The Noel Diary. Days before Christmas, established author Jake Turner (Hartley) receives a call saying his estranged mother has died and he has inherited everything from her, including her Connecticut home. Returning to the house he left 20 years ago is painful, but Jake still makes the trip to close the door on his past.

After discovering a secret diary, Rachel Campbell (Barrett Doss) shows up on Jake’s doorstep, asking about her mother Noel, who happened to be Jake’s nanny. Feeling an instant connection, Jake and Rachel embark on a journey to learn more about their respective mothers and, in doing so, grapple with their romantic feelings toward one another.

Stream The Noel Diary on Netflix.

The Christmas Inheritance (2017)

A woman stands while holding a book as three people stand behind her.
Netflix

The Christmas Inheritance features a classic holiday romance trope. A wealthy heiress must be humbled, so she travels to a small town to learn the true meaning of Christmas. The rich heiress in question is Ellen Langford (Eliza Taylor), the daughter of a Manhattan business executive who is spoiled and immature. To see if she’s fit to run the company, Ellen’s dad sends her to the small town of Snow Falls to deliver a letter in person. Ellen receives $100 in cash and must keep her identity a secret.

After a snowstorm rocks the town, Ellen works at a local inn in exchange for housing. It’s here she meets Jake Collins (A Friend of the Family‘s Jake Lacy), the charming innkeeper who teaches Ellen about kindness and small-town values. Despite its predictability, The Christmas Inheritance uses a tried-and-true formula that always works around the holidays.

Stream The Christmas Inheritance on Netflix.

A California Christmas (2020)

Lauren Swickard and Josh Swickard in A California Christmas.
Netflix

Take the plot for The Christmas Inheritance, flip the gender roles, and set it on a farm. That’s A California Christmas, the charming romance featuring real-life couple Lauren and Josh Swickard. Joseph Van Aston (Josh Swickard) is the womanizing son of a real estate mogul who wouldn’t know the value of hard work if it hit him in the face. To prove his worth, Joseph is sent to Petaluma to buy a dairy farm from a family that refuses to sell.

Refusing to sell her farm is Callie (Lauren Swickard), a hardworking woman who takes care of her sick mother (Amanda Detmer) and little sister (Natalia Mann). Upon arrival, Joseph is mistaken for a ranch hand and works on the farm. Because of his love for Callie, Joseph forgets that he must make the family sell the farm or lose his inheritance. Will love or money win out for Joseph?

Stream A California Christmas on Netflix. 

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Kurt Russell in The Christmas Chronicles (2018)
Netflix

Kurt Russell has a history of playing iconic characters. Elvis Presley. Snake Plissken. Jack Burton. These roles have made Russell a cult hero. In 2018, Russell tackled one of the most widely known characters of all time, Santa Claus, in The Christmas Chronicles. Christmas Eve in Massachusetts. Siblings Teddy (Judah Lewis) and Kate Pierce (Darby Camp) set a trap in their living room to prove Santa’s existence.

Much to their surprise, it works, as Kate catches a glimpse of Santa (Russell). Kate and Teddy take it one step further by sneaking into Santa’s sleigh. When Santa discovers the kids mid-flight, he loses control of the sleigh and crashes in Chicago. To continue their journey, Kate, Teddy, and Santa must find the reindeer, hat, and bag of presents. The fate of the holiday depends on it.

Stream The Christmas Chronicles on Netflix.

Holidate (2020)

A man and woman sit next to each other at a table.
Steve Dietl / Netflix

Is there anything worse than attending a party you don’t want to be at? How about being single at these parties while everyone else is in a relationship? That’s the dilemma facing Sloane Benson (Emma Roberts) in Holidate, a refreshing rom-com from Netflix. Sloane constantly feels judged by her family for not having a significant other. Jackson (Luke Bracey) feels the same way, and the two bond over their romantic misadventures at a store.

With New Year’s Eve on the horizon, the two agree to be each other’s “holidate,” a date for holiday occasions. The plan works swimmingly, as Sloane and Jackson have a successful Valentine’s Day, Fourth of July, and Halloween. With Christmas on the horizon, you know where this is going. Can Sloane and Jackson go from holidates to a real couple?

Stream Holidate on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 great Netflix sci-fi movies to watch in the summer
Godzilla stands on rubble in Godzilla Minus One

As the summer scorcher continues, there's never been a better time to sit inside, enjoy the AC, and watch some great movies. But some movies just hit differently during the warmer summer months. Most of us are looking for fun and excitement, thrill and action. It's not exactly the season for slow-burn thrillers or gut-punch dramas.

Instead, summer is the time to celebrate big box office blockbusters, effects-heavy crowd-pleasers, and feel-good favorites. Netflix, being the powerhouse streamer that is, luckily has tons of great movies to watch during the summer, including a huge selection of sci-fi hits. Check out these five fantastic sci-fi movies that are perfect for summer, all streaming right now on Netflix.
Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Read more
The best fantasy movies on Netflix right now
The cast of Warcraft.

There should be some epic quest that Netflix subscribers can go on to get fresh fantasy movies to watch. We love Conan the Barbarian and Conan the Destroyer as much as anyone else, but these movies are over 40 years old and they shouldn't be the prime options for Netflix's fantasy section. Fortunately for fantasy fans, they aren't the only new films to watch this month. Netflix has also recently added Warcraft, the 2016 adaptation of the fantasy video game World of Warcraft. It's no Lord of the Rings, but Warcraft is still enjoyable, and the special effects are very impressive.

Most of Netflix's other fantasy selections come from its lineup of original movies including Damsel and The School for Good and Evil. Unfortunately, not all of those home-grown fantasies have much appeal beyond watching them the first time. But until we can have a wider selection in this category, these are the best fantasy movies on Netflix right now.

Read more
If you have to watch one (HBO) Max movie in July 2024, stream this one
A child plays with toys in Unbreakable.

In many ways, Unbreakable was the highlight of M. Night Shyamalan's career, and it's been all downhill from there. Bruce Willis, who had previously worked with Shyamalan on The Sixth Sense, reunited with the director for Unbreakable in 2000. One of the best things about Unbreakable are the surprises, so if you don't already know the premise of the film, then we're not going to tell you what that is in this article.

Shyamalan did eventually get around to making a loosely connected Unbreakable trilogy that ended with Glass in 2019. But as a big fan of the original Unbreakable, my personal recommendation is that you ignore Glass entirely. In retrospect, Unbreakable is better as a standalone story without any of the convoluted retcons that arrive in that so-called conclusion. And now, it's time to share the reasons why you should watch Unbreakable on Max.
Bruce Willis gives a surprisingly vulnerable performance

Read more