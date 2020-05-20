The best Christmas movies on Netflix right now

It doesn’t really matter what time of the year it is; Christmas always somehow feels like it’s just around the corner. And even when it isn’t, there’s nothing wrong with snuggling up to a wonderfully festive Christmas movie. They can always, after all, put you in a great mood.

There are so many Christmas movies, from those that have holiday cheer sprinkled all over them to ones with just a touch of Christmas spirit. Here are some of the best ones you can stream on Netflix whenever you’re in the mood, including animated classics, cliched romantic comedies, and nontraditional Santa stories.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

With Anthony Hopkins as narrator, Jim Carrey as the lead character, and Ron Howard as director, it’s no wonder that this fantasy comedy film, based on the 1957 Dr. Seuss book of the same name, is a must-watch during the holiday season, or any time of the year, really. The Academy Award-winning film (for Best Makeup) tells the known tale of the surly Grinch who hates Christmas. But then he meets a young girl from Whoville named Cindy Lou who helps teach him the true meaning of Christmas. It’s a touching tale with memorable performances from Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Molly Shannon, and Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou.

The Polar Express (2004)

This computer-animated adventure film brings to life the 1985 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, with a computer-generated version of Tom Hanks drawing viewers in as the conductor of a mysterious train that is apparently headed to the North Pole. A curious young boy who is questioning the existence of Santa Claus decides to board and begins a long journey of discovery and learning the importance of truly believing in the magic of Christmas. While the film received mixed reviews, it did fantastically at the box office and is listed in the Guinness World Records for being the first full-length feature film to use the Performance Capture technique for its entirety.

Klaus (2019)

Receiving rave reviews, this traditionally animated adventure comedy film tells an alternate story of how Santa Claus came to be. Set in the 19th century, Jesper is a spoiled and lazy postman’s son whose father sends him on a mission in a distant northern town as a last resort to help him change his ways. While there, he meets a reclusive toymaker named Klaus. With a top-notch voice-acting cast that includes Jason Schwartzman as Jesper and J.K. Simmons as Klaus along with Rashida Jones, Will Sasso, Norm MacDonald, and Joan Cusack in supporting roles, the movie earned Netflix its first Academy Award nomination for an animated film.

Get Santa (2014)

This cute British comedy is about Steve, a former getaway driver who, after being paroled, discovers a man claiming to be Santa in his shed. Desperate to find his missing reindeer, Santa, after being sent to prison himself due to a misunderstanding, pleads with Steve to help him. Steve is reluctant, but his young son Tom urges him to help the man he truly believes is Santa. If Steve misses his parole hearing, however, he’ll be sent right back to the slammer alongside St. Nick. What’s a guy to do? It’s a nontraditional Christmas film, but if you’re looking for something a bit different, it might be worth a watch. It has its criticisms, mostly due to the cheap reindeer flatulence jokes that will undoubtedly have the kids giggling. But at its core, the cast headed up by Jim Broadbent as Santa and Rafe Spall as Steve makes it a worthwhile watch for some real belly laughs.

A Christmas Prince (2017)

If you’re tired of the same old Hallmark Christmas movies but want a good romantic comedy, check out this one that has already spawned two sequels: A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby from 2018 and 2019, respectively. The story is about an aspiring young journalist named Amber who is sent to cover a press conference about a prince who is about to take the throne following the death of his father. She is told he’s an irresponsible playboy, but after being mistaken for his sister’s tutor, she gets to know the real him and, surprise, surprise, she falls for him after discovering that he’s not at all who people think. It’s totally predictable, but sometimes that’s just what you want from a Christmas film.

Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special (1988)

“I know you are, but what am I?” It doesn’t matter that several decades have passed. You’re really taken back with this Christmas Special that sees the childlike character, played by Paul Reubens, singing, dancing, and doing silly things with stars from back in the day like Frankie Avalon, Annette Funicello, Grace Jones, k.d. lang, Little Richard, Oprah Winfrey, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Cher — the list goes on. It’s something you can watch with the whole family, introducing the kids to the quirky humor and Pee-wee’s signature laugh while enjoying a twinge of nostalgia.

Let It Snow (2019)

This romantic comedy was oddly better viewed by critics than audiences. Based on the young adult novel of the same name by Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle, the movie has a star-studded cast that includes Kiernan Shipka, Joan Cusack, and Isabela Merced. It’s Christmas Eve, and as Julie struggles with earning a scholarship to a prestigious university and the need to care for her ill mother, she happens to meet a rising pop star named Stuart on a train. They strike up a friendship with a clear romantic interest in one another. The movie is described as being “comfortably cliché” with its influences worn right “on its sleeve.” But that’s kind of what you want from a Christmas-themed film, right?

