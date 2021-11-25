The second the calendar turns to November, some people break out the Christmas decorations. That seems obscene, doesn’t it? But a few weeks into November, when the Christmas movies start rolling out on the major streaming services, suddenly all those bright lights and elves on shelves don’t seem so crazy.
If you’re a Christmas-loving Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you’re in for a great holiday season. Regardless of what kind of Christmas story you’re looking for, there’s a good chance you’ll find something great in the Amazon library. That said, there’s also just an incredible volume of Christmas content on Amazon Prime Video, so to help you out, we’ve gone through and found the best Christmas movies on Amazon Prime right now.
Looking for more holiday picks? We’ve also assembled guides to the best Christmas movies on Netflix and the best Christmas movies on Hulu.
It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
Jingle All the Way (1996)
The Christmas Candle (2013)
Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)
The Spirit of Christmas (2015)
The Christmas Toy (1986)
Surviving Christmas (2004)
Christmas in Mississippi (2017)
A Bride for Christmas (2012)
Christmas on the Bayou (2013)
