Best ATSC 3.0 tuners for watching NextGen TV

If you're finding streaming services too expensive, or you just want access to 4K and 1080p TV and movies when your internet is down, then watching NextGen TV is a great alternative. If you have one of the best TVs, it's probably build in already, but you can always buy an ATSC 3.0 tuner and add support.
Some of these work with TVs, others with phones and other devices, and some with either. Here are the best NextGen TV ATSC 3.0 tuners you can buy.
Best ATSC 3.0 tuner overall
Zinwell Zat-600B
- Supports ATSC 1.0 and 3.0
- Can tune encrypted channels
- Easy setup
- Lacks integrated DVR capabilities
|Specification:
|ATSC support:
|ATSC 1.0 and 3.0
|Encrypted channel tuning:
|Yes
|Supports:
|4K upscaling, Dolby audio, broadcaster applications
If you want an ATSC 3.0 tuner that does everything you need at a fair price, the Zat-600B is the tuner to choose. It supports classic ATSC 1.0 TV channels, as well as newer NextGen TV options, and can even handle encrypted channels, going beyond what most ATSC 3.0 tuners can manage.
It supports 1080p and 4K resolution, and can even do a little of its own upscaling if your TV's built in upscaler isn't effective enough. It also supports broadcaster applications, which can blend broadcast TV and internet content, if you get it online using the Ethernet connection.
Setup is quick and easy, and once you've got your channels tuned in you can use the Zat-600B's built-in TV guide to break down what's on and what you want to watch, making navigating through channels quick and easy. It doesn't have its own built-in DVR, though, so you might want to buy one of those separately.
Best budget ATSC 3.0 tuner
XYTec USB TV Tuner
- Very affordable
- Supports NextGen TV channels
- USB-A 3.0 connection
- Easy setup using companion app
- Only works with Android 9.0 or later devices
- Lacks HDMI connection option
|Specification:
|ATSC support:
|ATSC 1.0 and 3.0
|Encrypted channel tuning:
|No
|Supports:
|Android TV and Android operating systems, program guide
If you have a TV or device using the Android operating system, you can get free HD and UHD TV using this affordable little tuner stick from XYTec. It's not the most high-end option out there and only works with Android TVs and devices — so Samsung and LG TVs are not compatible — but if you have one that works with it, you won't find an effective ATSC 3.0 tuner for less than this.
It still supports HD and UHD TV channels and setup is quick and straightforward with the bundled Android TV application. It has a built-in TV guide and support for upwards of 20,000 channels if your antenna has the right reception. Just plug it in to your TV or device and antenna, then run the app, and it'll be setup and running in minutes.
Best ATSC 3.0 tuner for multiple TVs
SiliconDust HDHomeRun Flex 4K
- Multiple ATSC 3.0 tuners
- Supports DVR recording with additional drive
- Can tune encrypted channels
- Compatible with wide range of streaming devices
- Requires external drive for DVR
|Specification:
|ATSC support:
|4 x ATSC 1.0, 2 x ATSC 3.0
|Encrypted channel tuning:
|Yes
|Supports:
|TV and phone use, DVR functionality, Ethernet connection, multi-device play
If you want to connect a few different devices to NextGen TV at the same time, then this ATSC 3.0 tuner from SiliconDust is the best pick of the bunch. It comes with four tuners, all of which support ATSC 1.0, and two that offer additional ATSC 3.0 support. It can even handle encrypted channels, but shunting you over automatically to the older standard if necessary.
It works with all TV types and operating systems and most phones, so you can connect it to a range of devices for enjoying streamed TV over the air on the go. It has DVR support, though you'll need to manually connect an external SSD or hard drive over the USB-A connection. It can also connect to the internet over Ethernet.
It's compatible with a range of set-to-boxes and streaming devices, too, so you can connect it up to your Xbox, Roku Ultra, Apple TV, or Windows PC, as well as a range of other options. It supports 4K resolution, and setup is as quick as plug and play.
Great option under $100
Tablo 4th Gen tuner
|Specification:
|ATSC support:
|Dual ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 tuners
|Encrypted channel tuning:
|No
|Supports:
|Multi-device use, 128GB of onboard DVR storage, works with streaming sticks
The Tablo 4th generation tuner is one of the better looking ATSC 3.0 tuners you can buy in 2025. It features dual tuners, too, so you can have two devices in your home watching NextGen TV at the same time with no interruption. It also has a built-in DVR, so if you want to rewind TV, record something important, or skip over the commercials in a live sports event, you can! You can also attach additional storage if you want to.
It's compatible with an exhaustive range of streaming sticks and devices, including Amazon Fire, Roku, Nvidia Shield, Chromecast, and Apple TV, as well as most smart TVs using the Android operating system. It's also compatible with laptops and mobile devices, making this one of the best ATSC 3.0 tuners for just about anyone.
Setup is painless: Just plug it into your TV and the antenna, and it'll automatically start streaming NextGen TV into your home. You can also connect it over Wi-Fi or Ethernet for expanded smart functions. If you need additional help with setup or want to adjust settings, the Tablo app will guide you through the process.
Best premium ATSC 3.0 tuner
ZapperBox M1
- Supports multi-device tuning
- Supports HDR10 and HLG
- Wireless and wired network connectivity
- DVR support
- Expensive
- Some DVR features locked behind subscription
|Specification:
|ATSC support:
|ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0
|Encrypted channel tuning:
|Yes
|Supports:
|Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, HDMI connections, DVR with external drive
The ZapperBox is about as exciting as it gets for ATSC 3.0 tuners. It works with multiple devices simultaneously, with both UHD and HD channels over ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 standards. It can connect wirelessly or over Ethernet for expanded smart functions, and it works with most smart streaming sticks if you want to integrate it into your A/V system.
There's DVR support if you add your own hard drive or SSD, although for the full functionality there is a $30 per year subscription to consider. It comes with HDMI and USB A ports, as well as a micro-SD card slot, so you can attach any kind of storage you want for expanded recording or TV rewind capabilities.
It is expensive compared to other ATSC 3.0 tuners, but if you have the money to spend this is one you can buy and then enjoy for years to come on a wide range of devices. Most user reviews claim that it's proved far better than their old tuners, with impressive reception and better TV signal quality. That will be dependent on your location, but if you're used to poor signal with over the air TV, give this tuner a try.
Frequently Asked Questions
DigitalTrends has a long-history of testing TVs and tuners to a high standard. We've tested a number of tuners ourselves, and where that isn't possible, we conduct robust research into third-party reviews, user ratings, specifications, features, and whether the TV tuners comes from a respected and trusted brand.
We only include the best TV tuners on our lists, and don't take any kind of requests for consideration by anyone. You can rest assured that if a TV tuner is on our best-of list, it's one of the best. Period.