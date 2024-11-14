 Skip to main content
Netflix’s Back in Action teaser trailer: Cameron Diaz teams with Jamie Foxx for first movie in 10 years

Back in Action | Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz | Official Teaser | Netflix

For her first film since 2014, Cameron Diaz is teaming with Jamie Foxx to play spies in Back Action, an upcoming action comedy from Netflix.

After working for the CIA as spies, Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx) leave espionage behind to start a family. Years later, the couple returns to the field after their cover is blown. “For the first time in a really long time, I felt alive again,” Emily tells Matt in the teaser trailer. Rediscovering their elite combat skills is easy. Explaining their previous life to their two kids (McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson) is challenging.

When his son asks if he’s Jason Bourne, Matt says, “Yeah, but we remember stuff.”

Back in Action‘s ensemble features Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, and Jamie Demetriou.

Seth Gordon, who directed Foxx in Horrible Bosses, helms Back in Action from a script he wrote with Neighbors scribe Brendan O’Brien. Gordon produces alongside Beau Bauman, Jeno Topping, Peter Chernin, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett.

Like her character in the movie, Diaz is ending her acting retirement after 10 years. In 2014, Diaz appeared in The Other Woman, Sex Tape, and Annie. After Annie, Diaz took an extended break from acting, with the actress confirming her retirement in 2017.

Back in Action will not be a one-off, as Diaz has several acting projects lined up. The Mask actress will appear in Jonah Hill’s Outcome, an Apple TV+ comedy with Keanu Reeves. Diaz will also reprise her role as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5, which opens in theaters on July 1, 2026.

Back in Action streams on Netflix on January 17, 2025.

