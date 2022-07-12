Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg hunt vampires in Day Shift trailer

This summer, Netflix has several high-caliber films that would be the envy of any Hollywood studio. In this month alone, Netflix has a big-budget action flick, The Gray Man, and the family-friendly animated film, The Sea Beast. However, horror fans will also get their tribute later this summer, and they won’t even have to wait until Halloween. Jamie Foxx is starring in another high-profile Netflix original movie, Day Shift. And in the new trailer below, we learn why Foxx’s character, Reid, has made it his mission to hunt down vampires.

For Reid, it isn’t personal. He doesn’t have a tragic past to wrestle with or an overriding grudge against the children of the night. He simply sees them as a means to an end. And that means dollar signs in Reid’s eyes, as he systematically hunts down vamps and harvests their fangs for profit.

The trailer also sets up Reid’s clever cover identity. Outwardly, Reid is just a well-paid pool cleaner for the rich and famous. But the pool cleaning business is all a ruse, as Reid’s “clients” are secretly blood-sucking vampires. Unfortunately, Reid needs more than he can get from freelancing. He has to get a second chance from the vampire hunters’ union in order to make enough money to hold his family together.

Snoop Dogg co-stars in the film as a veteran vampire hunter, while Dave Franco portrays a man who is also thrust into the supernatural underworld. Natasha Liu Bordizzo also stars in the movie alongside Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Snoop Dogg, Oliver Masucci, C.S. Lee, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax.

J.J. Perry directed Day Shift from a script by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten, which was written from a story by Tice. Day Shift will premiere on Netflix on August 12.

