 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg hunt vampires in Day Shift trailer

Blair Marnell
By

This summer, Netflix has several high-caliber films that would be the envy of any Hollywood studio. In this month alone, Netflix has a big-budget action flick, The Gray Man, and the family-friendly animated film, The Sea Beast. However, horror fans will also get their tribute later this summer, and they won’t even have to wait until Halloween. Jamie Foxx is starring in another high-profile Netflix original movie, Day Shift. And in the new trailer below, we learn why Foxx’s character, Reid, has made it his mission to hunt down vampires.

For Reid, it isn’t personal. He doesn’t have a tragic past to wrestle with or an overriding grudge against the children of the night. He simply sees them as a means to an end. And that means dollar signs in Reid’s eyes, as he systematically hunts down vamps and harvests their fangs for profit.

The trailer also sets up Reid’s clever cover identity. Outwardly, Reid is just a well-paid pool cleaner for the rich and famous. But the pool cleaning business is all a ruse, as Reid’s “clients” are secretly blood-sucking vampires. Unfortunately, Reid needs more than he can get from freelancing. He has to get a second chance from the vampire hunters’ union in order to make enough money to hold his family together.

Jamie Foxx in Day Shift.

Snoop Dogg co-stars in the film as a veteran vampire hunter, while Dave Franco portrays a man who is also thrust into the supernatural underworld. Natasha Liu Bordizzo also stars in the movie alongside Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Snoop Dogg, Oliver Masucci, C.S. Lee, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax.

J.J. Perry directed Day Shift from a script by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten, which was written from a story by Tice. Day Shift will premiere on Netflix on August 12.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple Car project continues to veer, report claims

Apple's experimental self-driving car

Which gaming monitor should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

A Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor on a desk.

Fitbit Charge 5 Prime Day deal: Prediction for tomorrow

A woman wearing a Fitbit Charge 5 stretching her shoulder during a workout.

Why wasn’t Mighty Thor bisexual in Marvel’s Love and Thunder?

Valkyrie and Mighty Thor sitting next ot each other in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Which monitor should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

A Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor on a desk.

Apple Watch SE Prime Day deal: Price prediction for tomorrow

Apple Watch SE

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s best moments in the Star Wars franchise

Promo art of Anakin and Obi-Wan clashing lightsabers in Revenge of the Sith.

Which gaming PC should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

Origin Neuron sitting on a table.

See the universe in stunning detail in first James Webb image

This first image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is overflowing with detail. Thousands of galaxies – including the faintest objects ever observed in the infrared – have appeared in Webb’s view for the first time. This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground.

Vote for Joker in the new trailer for Harley Quinn season 3

Vote Joker in Harley Quinn season 3.

Garmin Watch Prime Day Live Blog: The lowest prices today

Garmin Vivomove Sport on the wrist.

PS5 Game Prime Day deals live blog: The lowest prices today

A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

Fitbit Versa 3 Prime Day deal: Price prediction for tomorrow

Fitbit Versa 3 on wrist