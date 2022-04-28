Netflix reveals its film schedule for summer 2022

CinemaCon is unfolding in Las Vegas this week, and the major movie studios are showing off their upcoming titles to entice film lovers to return to theaters. Netflix, on the other hand, is making a case to stay home this summer with an ambitious film slate that would be the envy of any studio. Earlier this week, Netflix shared a few pics from perhaps its biggest film of the summer, The Gray Man. The Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame) are helming that spy action thriller with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. It’s reportedly a $200 million movie that may be the most expensive Netflix production to date. And it’s far from the only thing that Netflix has lined up.

Other highlights include Spiderhead, a new thriller from the writers of Deadpool and Zombieland that has Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller sharing the spotlight in that flick. Elsewhere, Jamie Foxx is headlining the vampire movie Day Shift, while Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are teaming for a sports comedy called Hustle. But that’s just a small sampling of what’s coming.

To prepare you for a very robust summer of Netflix movies, we’ve put them together chronologically by release date along with all of the relevant info you’ll need.

May 2022

The Takedown (Loin du périph)

Premiere Date: May 6

Director: Louis Leterrier

Writer: Stéphane Kazandjian

Cast: Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte, Izïa Higelin

Country: France

Synopsis: Ousmane Diakité (Sy) and François Monge (Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds, and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high-scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.

Thar

Premiere: May 6

Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary

Writer: Raj Singh Chaudhary

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Mukti Mohan, Jitendra Joshi

Country: India

Synopsis: Siddharth, an antique dealer, scouts old, abandoned forts in a remote Rajasthan village. The region has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth and soon realizes that the ruggedly handsome antique dealer is not who he seems and that his intentions may be far more devious.

Along for the ride

Premiere: May 6

Director: Sofia Alvarez

Writer: Sofia Alvarez

Cast: Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth, Dermot Mulroney, Andie MacDowell, Laura Kaiuki, Marcus Scribner, Genevieve Hannelius, Samia Finnerty, Ricardo Hurtado, Paul Karmiyran

Synopsis: The summer before college, Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

Operation Mincemeat

Premiere: May 11

Director: John Madden

Writer: Michelle Ashford

Cast: Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn

Synopsis: Hoping to change the course of World War II, and save tens of thousands of lives, two intelligence officers plot to break Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: A dead man. A true and extraordinary story.

Senior Year

Premiere: May 13

Director: Alex Hardcastle

Writers: Andrew Knauer, Arthur Pielli, Brandon Scott Jones

Cast: Rebel Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell

Synopsis: After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20-year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status, and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

A Perfect Pairing

Premiere: May 19

Director: Stuart McDonald

Writers: Elizabeth Hackett & Hilary Galanoy

Cast: Victoria Justice, Adam Demos

Synopsis: To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Demos).

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (El fotógrafo y el cartero: el crimen de Cabezas)

Premiere: May 19

Director: Alejandro Hartmann

Writers: Tatiana Mereñuk, Gabriel Bobillo, Alejandro Hartmann:

Country: Argentina

Synopsis: This documentary film examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

June 2022

Interceptor

Premiere: June 3

Director: Matthew Reilly

Writers: Matthew Reilly, Stuart Beattie

Cast: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, Zoe Carides

Synopsis: One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station where she is in command.

Hustle

Premiere: June 8

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Writers: Taylor Materne, Will Fetters

Cast: Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Juancho Hernangómez, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner, Robert Duvall

Synopsis: After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Halftime

Premiere: June 14

Director: Amanda Micheli

Synopsis: Halftime offers an intimate peek behind the curtai,n revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is. The documentary, set against the backdrop of her groundbreaking Super Bowl performance, focuses on Lopez as she embraces the second half of her career and continues to inspire with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions.

The Wrath of God

Premiere: June 15

Director: Sebastián Schnidel

Cast: Diego Peretti, Juan Minujín, Macarena Achaga

Country: Argentina

Synopsis: Luciana is involved in a loop of mysterious family deaths that keeps getting tighter by the minute. Her boss, an enigmatic writer, overlooks the scene with a guilty demeanor. While obsessively fighting to save her only remaining relative, her sister, Valentina, she will find herself at a crossroads between reason and death. It’s a race against time to bring her truth out.

Spiderhead

Premiere: June 17

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Writers: Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett

Country: Korea

Synopsis: Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Based on the New Yorker short story, “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders.

Civil

Premiere: June 19

Director: Nadia Hallgren

Cast: Ben Crump

Synopsis: Civil, directed by award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, is an intimate vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Love & Gelato

Premiere: June 22

Director: Brandon Camp

Writer: Brandon Camp

Cast: Susanna Skaggs, Anjelika Washington, Owen McDonnell

Country: Italy

Synopsis: Lina, an American high school graduate, would rather spend her summer preparing for her semester at MIT than fly to Rome to fulfill her mother’s last wish. Once abroad however, she is caught in a whirlwind of new experiences — searching for her long-lost father, learning how to make gelato and maybe … falling in love?

July 2022

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between

Premiere: July 6

Director: Michael Lewen

Writers: Amy Reed and Ben York Jones

Cast: Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder, Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga

Synopsis: After making a pact to break up before college, Clare and Aidan retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date, revisiting familiar and unexpected places as they question whether to stay together or say goodbye forever?

The Sea Beast

Premiere: July 8

Director: Chris Williams

Writers: Chris Williams, Nell Benjamin

Cast: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, Kathy Burke

Synopsis: In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together, they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.

Dangerous Liaisons

Premiere: July 8

Director: Rachel Suissa

Writer: Rachel Suissa (in collaboration with Slimane-Baptiste Berhoun)

Cast: Paola Locatelli, Simon Rerolle, Alexis Michalik

Country: France

Synopsis: Célène, at 17, is idealistic. She believes in absolute love, and is more interested in reading than in social networks. She is getting ready to live apart from her fiancé, Pierre, and leave Paris for Biarritz, France. Quickly, she has to face the evil elite of her new school, ruled over by the former big-screen star and Instagram queen Vanessa and the celebrity surfer Tristan, who’s both dangerous and seductive. Célène falls in love with him, but doesn’t suspect that she is at the center of a cruel bet between Tristan and Vanessa. Just how far will they go?

Persuasion

Premiere: July 15

Director: Carrie Cracknell

Writers: Alice Victoria Winslow, Ron Bass

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce with Richard E. Grant, Henry Golding

Synopsis: Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a nonconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth — the dashing one she let get away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

The Gray Man

Premiere: July 22

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Writers: Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze

Synopsis: When the CIA’s most skilled mercenar — whose true identity is known to none — accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.

Purple Hearts

Premiere: July 29

Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

Writers: Kyle Jarrow, Liz Garcia

Cast: Sofia Carson, Nicholas Galitzine

Synopsis: Purple Hearts is the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and against all odds, fall hopelessly in love.

August 2022

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Premiere: August 5

Directors: Ant Ward, Andy Suriano

Writers: Tony Gama-Lobo, Rebecca May

Cast: Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza, Haley Joel Osment

Synopsis: In Nickelodeon’s Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, the Ninja Turtles are faced with their greatest challenge yet when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning. Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers — Raph, Donnie, and Mikey — in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species … the Krang!

Day Shift

Premiere: August 12

Director: JJ Perry

Writers: Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Zion Broadnax

Synopsis: Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool-cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.

13: The Musical

Premiere: August 12

Director: Tamra Davis

Writer: Robert Horn

Cast: Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, Liam Wignall, Khiyla Aynne

Synopsis: After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his bar mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

Me time

Premiere: August 26

Director: John Hamburg

Writer: John Hamburg

Cast: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang, Luis Gerardo Méndez

Synopsis: When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

