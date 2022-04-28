Netflix reveals its film schedule for summer 2022

CinemaCon is unfolding in Las Vegas this week, and the major movie studios are showing off their upcoming titles to entice film lovers to return to theaters. Netflix, on the other hand, is making a case to stay home this summer with an ambitious film slate that would be the envy of any studio. Earlier this week, Netflix shared a few pics from perhaps its biggest film of the summer, The Gray Man. The Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame) are helming that spy action thriller with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. It’s reportedly a $200 million movie that may be the most expensive Netflix production to date. And it’s far from the only thing that Netflix has lined up.
Other highlights include Spiderhead, a new thriller from the writers of Deadpool and Zombieland that has Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller sharing the spotlight in that flick. Elsewhere, Jamie Foxx is headlining the vampire movie Day Shift, while Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are teaming for a sports comedy called Hustle. But that’s just a small sampling of what’s coming.
To prepare you for a very robust summer of Netflix movies, we’ve put them together chronologically by release date along with all of the relevant info you’ll need.
May 2022
The Takedown (Loin du périph)
Premiere Date: May 6
Director: Louis Leterrier
Writer: Stéphane Kazandjian
Cast: Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte, Izïa Higelin
Country: France
Synopsis: Ousmane Diakité (Sy) and François Monge (Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds, and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high-scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.
Thar
Premiere: May 6
Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary
Writer: Raj Singh Chaudhary
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Mukti Mohan, Jitendra Joshi
Country: India
Synopsis: Siddharth, an antique dealer, scouts old, abandoned forts in a remote Rajasthan village. The region has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth and soon realizes that the ruggedly handsome antique dealer is not who he seems and that his intentions may be far more devious.
Along for the ride
Premiere: May 6
Director: Sofia Alvarez
Writer: Sofia Alvarez
Cast: Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth, Dermot Mulroney, Andie MacDowell, Laura Kaiuki, Marcus Scribner, Genevieve Hannelius, Samia Finnerty, Ricardo Hurtado, Paul Karmiyran
Synopsis: The summer before college, Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.
Operation Mincemeat
Premiere: May 11
Director: John Madden
Writer: Michelle Ashford
Cast: Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn
Synopsis: Hoping to change the course of World War II, and save tens of thousands of lives, two intelligence officers plot to break Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: A dead man. A true and extraordinary story.
Senior Year
Premiere: May 13
Director: Alex Hardcastle
Writers: Andrew Knauer, Arthur Pielli, Brandon Scott Jones
Cast: Rebel Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell
Synopsis: After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20-year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status, and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.
A Perfect Pairing
Premiere: May 19
Director: Stuart McDonald
Writers: Elizabeth Hackett & Hilary Galanoy
Cast: Victoria Justice, Adam Demos
Synopsis: To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Demos).
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (El fotógrafo y el cartero: el crimen de Cabezas)
Premiere: May 19
Director: Alejandro Hartmann
Writers: Tatiana Mereñuk, Gabriel Bobillo, Alejandro Hartmann:
Country: Argentina
Synopsis: This documentary film examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.
June 2022
Interceptor
Premiere: June 3
Director: Matthew Reilly
Writers: Matthew Reilly, Stuart Beattie
Cast: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, Zoe Carides
Synopsis: One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station where she is in command.
Hustle
Premiere: June 8
Director: Jeremiah Zagar
Writers: Taylor Materne, Will Fetters
Cast: Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Juancho Hernangómez, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner, Robert Duvall
Synopsis: After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.
Halftime
Premiere: June 14
Director: Amanda Micheli
Synopsis: Halftime offers an intimate peek behind the curtai,n revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is. The documentary, set against the backdrop of her groundbreaking Super Bowl performance, focuses on Lopez as she embraces the second half of her career and continues to inspire with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions.
The Wrath of God
Premiere: June 15
Director: Sebastián Schnidel
Cast: Diego Peretti, Juan Minujín, Macarena Achaga
Country: Argentina
Synopsis: Luciana is involved in a loop of mysterious family deaths that keeps getting tighter by the minute. Her boss, an enigmatic writer, overlooks the scene with a guilty demeanor. While obsessively fighting to save her only remaining relative, her sister, Valentina, she will find herself at a crossroads between reason and death. It’s a race against time to bring her truth out.
Spiderhead
Premiere: June 17
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Writers: Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett
Country: Korea
Synopsis: Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Based on the New Yorker short story, “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders.
Civil
Premiere: June 19
Director: Nadia Hallgren
Cast: Ben Crump
Synopsis: Civil, directed by award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, is an intimate vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
Love & Gelato
Premiere: June 22
Director: Brandon Camp
Writer: Brandon Camp
Cast: Susanna Skaggs, Anjelika Washington, Owen McDonnell
Country: Italy
Synopsis: Lina, an American high school graduate, would rather spend her summer preparing for her semester at MIT than fly to Rome to fulfill her mother’s last wish. Once abroad however, she is caught in a whirlwind of new experiences — searching for her long-lost father, learning how to make gelato and maybe … falling in love?
July 2022
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between
Premiere: July 6
Director: Michael Lewen
Writers: Amy Reed and Ben York Jones
Cast: Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder, Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga
Synopsis: After making a pact to break up before college, Clare and Aidan retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date, revisiting familiar and unexpected places as they question whether to stay together or say goodbye forever?
The Sea Beast
Premiere: July 8
Director: Chris Williams
Writers: Chris Williams, Nell Benjamin
Cast: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, Kathy Burke
Synopsis: In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together, they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.
Dangerous Liaisons
Premiere: July 8
Director: Rachel Suissa
Writer: Rachel Suissa (in collaboration with Slimane-Baptiste Berhoun)
Cast: Paola Locatelli, Simon Rerolle, Alexis Michalik
Country: France
Synopsis: Célène, at 17, is idealistic. She believes in absolute love, and is more interested in reading than in social networks. She is getting ready to live apart from her fiancé, Pierre, and leave Paris for Biarritz, France. Quickly, she has to face the evil elite of her new school, ruled over by the former big-screen star and Instagram queen Vanessa and the celebrity surfer Tristan, who’s both dangerous and seductive. Célène falls in love with him, but doesn’t suspect that she is at the center of a cruel bet between Tristan and Vanessa. Just how far will they go?
Persuasion
Premiere: July 15
Director: Carrie Cracknell
Writers: Alice Victoria Winslow, Ron Bass
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce with Richard E. Grant, Henry Golding
Synopsis: Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a nonconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth — the dashing one she let get away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.
The Gray Man
Premiere: July 22
Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Writers: Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze
Synopsis: When the CIA’s most skilled mercenar — whose true identity is known to none — accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.
Purple Hearts
Premiere: July 29
Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum
Writers: Kyle Jarrow, Liz Garcia
Cast: Sofia Carson, Nicholas Galitzine
Synopsis: Purple Hearts is the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and against all odds, fall hopelessly in love.
August 2022
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Premiere: August 5
Directors: Ant Ward, Andy Suriano
Writers: Tony Gama-Lobo, Rebecca May
Cast: Ben Schwartz, Omar Benson Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza, Haley Joel Osment
Synopsis: In Nickelodeon’s Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, the Ninja Turtles are faced with their greatest challenge yet when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning. Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers — Raph, Donnie, and Mikey — in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species … the Krang!
Day Shift
Premiere: August 12
Director: JJ Perry
Writers: Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten
Cast: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Zion Broadnax
Synopsis: Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool-cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.
13: The Musical
Premiere: August 12
Director: Tamra Davis
Writer: Robert Horn
Cast: Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, Liam Wignall, Khiyla Aynne
Synopsis: After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his bar mitzvah into the coolest party ever.
Me time
Premiere: August 26
Director: John Hamburg
Writer: John Hamburg
Cast: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Jimmy O. Yang, Luis Gerardo Méndez
Synopsis: When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.
