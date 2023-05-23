 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

A Man Called Otto is a hit on Netflix. Here are 3 reasons why it’s so popular

Joe Allen
By

Following its release in theaters at the beginning of the year, A Man Called Otto has finally arrived on Netflix. The film, which is based on a 2015 Swedish movie called A Man Called Ove, follows an aging, cynical widower who finds that his life is opened up after he develops a relationship with his neighbors. Although the movie didn’t make an insane amount of money in theaters, A Man Called Otto is doing quite well for itself on the streaming service, ranking consistently high on Netflix’s most popular movies of the week list.

Anyone who tells you that they know exactly why a certain movie connects with audiences is lying. In this case, though, there are some factors we can examine which may offer some clues as to why A Man Called Otto has become such an incredible phenomenon since it hit the service a few weeks ago.

Recommended Videos

1. Tom Hanks’s star power

A MAN CALLED OTTO - Official Trailer #2 (HD)

He may be in his 60s, but American audiences of all ages still love Tom Hanks. He’s been a bankable movie star for more than 30 years, and having that kind of recognizable face at the center of your movie is a great way to get people to watch it. A Man Called Otto is not telling a new story, but attaching Tom Hanks to the project makes the movie feel big in a way that it might not if it were someone with less charisma and standing with the public.

Of course, Tom Hanks has starred in his fair share of flops over the course of his career, from 1985’s Volunteers to 2017’s The Circle. Not every movie the man makes is guaranteed to be a hit. In a streaming environment like Netflix, though, you’d much rather have Hanks at the center of your movie than almost anyone else.

2. It’s the ideal movie to watch at home

Mariana Treviño stands next to Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto.
Niko Tavernise/Sony Pictures

A Man Called Otto definitely wasn’t a blockbuster during its run in theaters, but the movie certainly got plenty of marketing that probably primed the pump for everyone who was intrigued by the movie but didn’t want to spend $50 to see it in theaters. This isn’t the first time that a movie that came to Netflix shortly after its theatrical run proved to be a major hit on the streamer in a way it wasn’t when it was in theaters.

A Man Called Otto is not the kind of movie that demands to be seen on an enormous screen. Instead, the advertising campaign for the movie’s theatrical run gave plenty of people who didn’t see it in theaters a chance to understand what it was, and to learn the title. That, combined with the star wattage that Hanks still brings to every project, may have been more than enough to turn A Man Called Otto into a fairly impressive hit.

3. A Man Called Otto makes you feel good without being too sappy

Tom Hanks holds a cat in A Man Called Otto.
Niko Tavernise/Sony Pictures

This may seem obvious or pat, but A Man Called Otto is the kind of movie that feels almost guaranteed to leave you feeling better than when you sat down to watch it. It’s about a grumpy old man who discovers, in part through his connection to other people, that the world is a better place than he initially thought. It’s also funny and charming, even if it plays by the rules of a pretty well-established formula.

In fact, that formula may have been part of what viewers were looking for. It can be comforting to find something that seems familiar and revel in the fact that you know every beat of what’s coming. Plus, the fact that Tom Hanks is in it may speak, at least somewhat, to its overall quality. A Man Called Otto isn’t revolutionary, but most people searching out movies on Netflix aren’t looking for revolutionary.

A Man Called Otto is now streaming on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
The best sci-fi movies on HBO Max right now
best sci fi movies on max free guy 1

The only limits to stories are the ones that we place on them. That's one of the reasons why some critics give sci-fi movies a bad reputation for being popcorn fare that let you check your brain at the door. Admittedly, it's a lot of fun to vicariously enter universes where space travel, time travel, aliens, and more are real. But the sci-fi genre is also able to provide some thoughtful commentary on the world in which we live in.

Fortunately, HBO Max caters to both sides of the sci-fi fandom. Whether you're looking for thought-provoking stories about the world of tomorrow or some action flicks with killer robots, there's more than enough here to keep you satisfied. To find the right choice for you, simply consult our list of the best sci-fi movies on HBO Max right now.

Read more
Disney Plus Free Trial: Can you stream for free in 2023?
Disney+ app on the iPad Air 5.

Unfortunately, there isn't a Disney Plus free trial -- so you can't stream for free. The one-week free trial offer was suspended stateside in 2020, and we haven't seen it here since. But it's not all bad news: The streaming service costs much less than rival Netflix, billed at $8 a month, cancellable at anytime.

The best value however comes in the form of the oft-raved-about Disney Bundle, which sees ESPN Plus and Hulu thrown in for just $14 a month. This works out $7 a month, or $60 a year, less than it would cost to subscribe to all three individually. You could also look at the same as receiving ESPN Plus for free.

Read more
6 reasons why Robert Downey Jr. needs to return as Iron Man
how to watch the avengers movies in order iron man 2008

Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man remains one of the most beloved superheroes ever to grace the silver screen. Though Tony Stark sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame (one of the best Marvel movies ever), some fans are hopeful that he will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point during its ongoing Multiverse Saga.

Though it seems unnecessary for this character to return following such a satisfying conclusion to his heroic journey, here's a list of reasons why RDJ should return to the MCU as Iron Man.
He could appear as a villain

Read more