Everything revealed at Netflix’s Tudum 2022 event

Although Comic-Con finally returned this summer after a two-year absence, Netflix has apparently been holding out on us. Rather than debut many of its top series or movies in San Diego, Netflix has once again put its weight behind Tudum, an annual live-streaming event focused solely on Netflix itself.

And in case you don’t recognize the origin of the name Tudum, it’s the phonetic spelling of the sound played in Netflix’s opening logo for all of its original shows and films. Below is a list of everything that was revealed at the event, which includes a spin-off of the popular Witcher franchise, yet another Pinocchio movie, and bloopers from popular shows like Stranger Things.

Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2 | Official Trailer: Part 1 | Netflix

This year’s Tudum was massive, with numerous trailers, videos, and announcements straight from the source. Perhaps one of the biggest trailers was for Enola Holmes 2, which features two of Netflix’s most recognizable stars: Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown and The Witcher‘s Henry Cavill.

Within the trailer below, Enola (Brown) is once again trying to step outside the shadow of her famous brother, Sherlock Holmes (Cavill). And although Enola’s detective agency is off to a rough start, her first case is somehow linked to a mystery that has vexed even Sherlock’s brilliant mind. So the Holmes siblings will have to team up once again. Helena Bonham Carter will also reprise her role as Sherlock and Enola’s mother, Eudoria Holmes. The sequel will premiere on Netflix on November 4.

The Witcher

Speaking of Cavill, Netflix announced that his signature show, The Witcher, will return for its third season in summer 2023. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long for more Witcher programming. The prequel miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin, will premiere on Netflix in December.

The School For Good and Evil

The School for Good & Evil | Official Clip | Netflix

Next month, on October 19 to be precise, Netflix is hoping to launch a new franchise with The School For Good and Evil. In this YA fantasy, the destinies of two friends are switched when a natural heroine is drawn to the School For Evil, while a bad girl is initiated into the School For Good. And that switch of fate may prove to be disastrous for everyone. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington headline the film, while Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie portray the two friends in question.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | Exclusive Clip | Netflix

Fortunately for Netflix, the streamer doesn’t have to wait until next year for a big sequel. Director Rian Johnson introduced a clip from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In this scene, all of the soon-to-be suspects collaborate on a puzzle box invitation to a private island, which will lead to a mystery that only Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc can solve. It will be released this year, but Netflix hasn’t announced the date yet.

Manifest

Manifest: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Fans of NBC’s Manifest were so passionate that they refused to let cancellation prematurely end the series. They basically willed Netflix into renewing the show for a fourth and final season by continuously watching the earlier seasons. Now, answers are finally coming about the show’s mysteries when Manifest season 4 part 1 drops on November 4.

Dead To Me

Dead to Me: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix

On November 17, Dead To Me returns for its final season as the story of Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) comes to a head. They met in therapy under false pretenses, while Jen mourned her husband Ted, who was killed by Judy in a hit-and-run accident. And their relationship has only gotten more complicated as Jen learned more about who Judy really is.

Wednesday

Wednesday Addams vs. Thing | Official Clip | Netflix

Here’s a show we’re really looking forward to. Jenna Ortega is stepping into the title role of Wednesday, the one and only daughter of Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Wednesday will have to learn how to be social at Nevermore Academy even if it kills her. And it just might! Fortunately, Tim Burton’s take on the classic characters includes a family friend who you can see in the clip below. It will arrive on Wednesday, November 23.

Slumberland

Jason Momoa Shares The Rules of Slumberland | Netflix

Have you ever heard of the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland? It was created by Winsor McKay in 1905, and it was an innovative story about a young boy’s adventures in his dreams. Netflix’s Slumberland is taking some liberties with the source material. For one, Nemo is now Nema (Marlow Barkley), and Jason Momoa is playing her guide, Flip. The movie will premiere this Thanksgiving, but you can catch a sneak peek of Flip explaining the rules of Slumberland below.

Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio | Behind the Craft | Netflix

There may be two Pinocchio movies on Disney+, but Netflix will soon have one of its own. In December, Guillermo del Toro will offer his take on the classic tale through the use of stop-motion animation. Del Toro explains the film’s animation process in the promo video below.

Emily In Paris

Emily in Paris Season 3 | Date Announcement Teaser | Netflix

Emily In Paris has inspired some divisive reactions. But it must be doing something right since it is coming back for a third season on Netflix on December 21. The trailer indicates more of the same: great Paris locations, a game supporting cast, and Emily’s terrible, horrible outfits. At least she’s not wearing a beret as she did in season 2…we hope.

Extraction 2

Extraction 2 | Exclusive First Look | Netflix

No, this isn’t a lost Jean Claude Van Damme movie from 1992. It’s actually the sequel to one of Netflix’s most surprising hits of the last three years starring Thor and a bunch of other people. Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth is reprising his role as Tyler Rake for Extraction 2, a sequel to one of Netflix’s most popular action films. Director Sam Hargrave is also back for the film, which finds Rake attempting to free the family of a Georgian gangster from prison. A behind-the-scenes video was dropped to start the hype for the 2023 release.

The Redeem Team

The Redeem Team | Clip: Tudum - Kobe & Pau | Netflix

You may have heard of the ’92 Olympics’ Dream Team of basketball stars, including Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and Magic Johnson. But have you heard of The Redeem Team? Netflix’s upcoming documentary will explore the 2008 Olympic basketball team led by Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and LeBron James. They nearly lost everything before pulling off one of the all-time great comebacks.

Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone | Season 2 Sneak Peek | Netflix

It’s been over two years since the dark fantasy series, Shadow and Bone, premiered. No return date was given for its return to Netflix. But the cast is already talking about what’s coming up on the show. With House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power now dominating the airwaves, is there room for this show to return?

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever: Season 4 | Coming Soon | Netflix

Netflix’s hit coming-of-age comedy/drama, Never Have I Ever, will conclude in 2023 with its fourth and final season. In the video above, the cast members share their thoughts about season 4.

You

YOU | Season 4 Date Announcement | Netflix

The breakout thriller, You, isn’t ending any time soon. In fact, Netflix has decided to take two bits from the apple by splitting the upcoming fourth season. You season 4 part 1 will premiere on February 10, followed by part 2 a month later on March 10.

The Mother

THE MOTHER | Official Teaser | Netflix

Don’t be fooled by the weapons that she’s got, she’s just Jenny from the assassin block. Too much of a stretch? Netflix is already staking out its claim to May 2023 for Jennifer Lopez’s new action film, The Mother. She plays an assassin who is forced to emerge from hiding when her daughter is endangered by her enemies. Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal also star in the film.

Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone | First Look | Netflix

Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only A-lister headlining her own Netflix action movie in 2023. Gal Gadot is headlining a new spy thriller, Heart of Stone. And you can get your first peak of the action below, courtesy of Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt. We’re just thankful it’s prevented Gadot from making that long-rumored Cleopatra movie…or even Wonder Woman 3.

Bridgerton

The Bridgerton Cast Portrait Challenge | Netflix

Is a new season of Bridgerton in the cards for 2023? Given that Netflix is already sharing a new Lady Whistledown column in the video below, we suspect that season 3 will be coming much sooner than later.

Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story | TUDUM: Exclusive First Look | Netflix

Although if we had to place a bet, we suspect that the prequel miniseries, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will arrive first. Call it a hunch. This story is about the courtship of Charlotte and George and how it sparked the alternate timeline of Bridgerton.

Umbrella Academy and Stranger Things

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 | BLOOPER REEL | Netflix

Both Umbrella Academy and Stranger Things have been renewed for one more season. Although it may take well over a year for either series to return, Netflix did drop a blooper reel from both shows. Since we loved Academy‘s third season, it’s cool to see more footage from that show.

Stranger Things Season 4 Bloopers | Netflix

The second blooper reel is our favorite, if only for the presence of Jamie Campbell Bower in costume as Vecna before he breaks out in laughter. It shows the cast, many of whom have to convincingly pretend they are encountering the apocalypse, just chilling out and not taking things too seriously.

The Crown

The Crown | Season 5 | A Message From Imelda Staunton | Netflix

Season 5 of the critically acclaimed series about England’s modern royal family has a teaser and a premiere date: November 9. The season promises to focus on the fallout of Charles and Diana’s disastrous marriage and is rumored to chronicle Lady Di’s tragic death. With the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, interest in the family and the series is at an all-time high, and we can’t wait to step back into the royal intrigue.

