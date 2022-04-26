Netflix shares first look at pictures from The Gray Man

The summer months tend to get all of the big movies, and this year, even Netflix has a summer blockbuster to call its own. Avengers Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo are helming The Gray Man, an upcoming spy movie/action thriller that may be the most expensive film in Netflix’s history. This film also has an all-star cast that would make it the envy of any theatrical release. And while the first trailer is a few months away, Netflix has released a few pictures of The Gray Man cast in character.

Ryan Gosling is headlining the film as Court Gentry, a CIA black ops mercenary who is so skilled that no one truly knows who he really is. However, that anonymity can’t protect Court when he discovers information that incriminates the CIA itself.

Normally, Chris Evans would portray the hero in a movie like this. But the former Captain America has taken a darker role as Lloyd Hansen, “an unhinged former colleague of Gentry.” Lloyd is leading the manhunt to capture Court, and he doesn’t care who he has to kill to accomplish his goal.

Following her scene-stealing appearance in No Time To Die, Ana de Armas plays Dani Miranda. We don’t know much about Dani herself, but de Armas has one of the leading roles in the film, so we expect Dani will play a big part in the story.

Finally, we have Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of Netflix’s Bridgerton. Netflix couldn’t get Page back for a second season of Bridgerton because he wanted to move on to bigger things. In this movie, he will be playing a character named Carmichael.

Billy Bob Thornton also stars in the film as Donald Fitzroy, with Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill, Eme Ikwuakor as Mr. Felix, and Robert Kazinsky as Perini. Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Callan Mulvey, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, and DeObia Oparei also have undisclosed roles in the movie.

The Gray Man was adapted from Mark Greaney’s novel by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. Unlike many Netflix films, The Gray Man will get a brief theatrical release on July 15 before premiering on Netflix itself on July 22.

