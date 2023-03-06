 Skip to main content
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas fight crime in first trailer for action rom-com Ghosted

Dan Girolamo
By

For nearly a decade, Chris Evans (The Gray Man) portrayed Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As one of the world’s mightiest heroes, Captain America used his super strength and expert leadership capabilities to guide The Avengers and protect the world from evil forces. As Captain America, Evans was the one savior. In Apple TV+’s new action rom-com Ghosted, Evans’ character is the one who needs saving.

Evans stars as Cole Riggan, a kind and friendly man who strikes up a relationship with Sadie (Blonde’s Ana de Armas). After one romantic date, Cole is in love with Sadie and believes she might be “the one.” However, Sadie ghosts Cole, failing to respond to his texts. Wanting to pursue the relationship, Cole travels to London to surprise Sadie with a sweeping romantic gesture.

Upon arriving, Cole is kidnapped by a group of criminals. Before they torture Cole, Sadie guns down the men and saves Cole’s life. In actuality, Sadie is a secret agent that works for the CIA. To stay alive, Sadie must team up with Cole for “an international adventure to save the world.”

Evans and de Armas reunite after co-starring togetherin Netflix’s The Gray Man and Knives Out. The supporting cast features Adrien Brody (The French Dispatch), Tim Blake Nelson (Pinocchio), Mike Moh (Inhumans), Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian), and Tate Donovan (Respect).

Ghosted is directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) and written by the team of Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers. Reese and Wernick are best known for their collaborations on Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Spiderhead. McKenna and Sommer collaborated  on Tom Holland’s Spider-Mantrilogy, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Poster and logo for Apple TV +'s Ghosted.

Ghosted streams to Apple TV+ on April 21.

