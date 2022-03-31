Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson reunite in Project Artemis

For the better part of a decade, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson were co-stars and on-screen friends in the Avengers filmsand other Marvel movies. Despite the fact that both Evans and Johansson have left the MCU behind, they will soon renew their working partnership in Project Artemis, a new original film from Apple TV+.

Deadline broke the story that Apple TV+ landed Project Artemis in a $100 million deal for a film that was in high demand from other streamers and Hollywood studios. Rose Gilroy wrote the script, and Ozark star and executive producer Jason Bateman has signed on to direct the movie. Story details are scarce, but it will reportedly be “set against the space race.”

Evans quickly confirmed the news on his Twitter account and shared his excitement.

Deadline notes that Evans and Johansson are close friends who had been looking to reunite even before this film. The duo were previously slated to co-headline another Apple TV+ original film, Ghosted. Johansson was forced to pull out of that movie over scheduling conflicts, with Ana de Armas stepping in to replace her. That project is currently being filmed.

Johansson also had a very active hand in bringing Project Artemis to life. She commissioned and developed the script through her production company, These Pictures. Johansson will produce the film alongside her production partners, Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Bateman will also be a producer on the film through his production company, Aggregate Films.

It may be a while before Project Artemis appears on Apple TV+, but Johansson will next appear in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. As for Evans, he will lend his voice to Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s next film, Lightyear. He is also starring in the Russo brothers’ Netflix original film The Gray Man.