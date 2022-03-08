  1. Movies & TV

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas play deadly games in Deep Water

By

After twenty years, director Adrian Lyne is making his Hollywood comeback with Deep Water, a new Hulu original thriller. Lyne’s previous credits are some of the most famous movies from the ’80s and ’90s, including Flashdance, 9½ Weeks, Fatal Attraction, Jacob’s Ladder,  and Indecent Proposal. And this time, Lyne’s sexually charged thriller features a former real-life couple: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

In the new trailer for Deep Water, Affleck portrays Vic Van Allen, with de Armas as his wife Melinda Van Allen. At one point, there really was love between the Van Allens. Unfortunately, Melinda’s appetite for lovers can’t be filled by one man, and she constantly flaunts her infidelity in front of her husband, their daughter, and even his friends. It’s all fun and games for Melinda until someone ends up dead. But is Vic taking his vengeance out on her lovers? Or is someone else behind this string of suspicious deaths?

Tracy Letts also stars in the film as Lionel Washington, with Rachel Blanchard as Maggie Connelly, Lil Rel Howery as Nash Hall, Finn Wittrock as Damon “Dom” Hart, Jacob Elordi as Richard Chase, Dash Mihok as Arthur Goggins, Kristen Connolly as Jackie Connelly, Jade Fernandez as Evelyn Hall, Michael Braun as Jeff Peterson, and Michael Scialabba as Kevin Washington.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas in Deep Water.

Deep Water is based upon Patricia Highsmith’s novel of the same name, which was first published in 1957. Zach Helm and Sam Levinson adapted the novel for the big screen. This was originally set to hit theaters in 2020, before Disney and 20th Century Studios ultimately decided to pull it from a theatrical release in favor of a streaming exclusive debut.

Hulu will premiere Deep Water on March 18.

These huge solar arrays are set for a mammoth space voyage

huge solar arrays mammoth space voyage psyche array

Why are so many people booking Airbnb rooms in Ukraine?

airbnb offering free rooms to those displaced by california wildfires

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Hackers nabbed Galaxy source code, Samsung confirms

Taking the S Pen out of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Turning Red review: Girl meets world in another Pixar charmer

Panda Mei looks at her friends in a scene from Turning Red.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 keyboard cases

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.

Best refurbished MacBook deals for March 2022

macbook pro 13 inch vs air m1

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for March 2022

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Best Dell laptop deals for March 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Is that Nothing’s first phone in photo of founder Carl Pei?

Concept for Nothing smartphone

Prime Video reportedly in talks about a God of War TV series

Kratos and son in God of War.

The best Roku TVs 2022: Which should you buy?

Woman looking away from a Roku TV screen.

The best open-world games for PS5

A character sits in front of a glowing, yellow orb in Elden Ring.