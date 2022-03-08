Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas play deadly games in Deep Water

After twenty years, director Adrian Lyne is making his Hollywood comeback with Deep Water, a new Hulu original thriller. Lyne’s previous credits are some of the most famous movies from the ’80s and ’90s, including Flashdance, 9½ Weeks, Fatal Attraction, Jacob’s Ladder, and Indecent Proposal. And this time, Lyne’s sexually charged thriller features a former real-life couple: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

In the new trailer for Deep Water, Affleck portrays Vic Van Allen, with de Armas as his wife Melinda Van Allen. At one point, there really was love between the Van Allens. Unfortunately, Melinda’s appetite for lovers can’t be filled by one man, and she constantly flaunts her infidelity in front of her husband, their daughter, and even his friends. It’s all fun and games for Melinda until someone ends up dead. But is Vic taking his vengeance out on her lovers? Or is someone else behind this string of suspicious deaths?

Tracy Letts also stars in the film as Lionel Washington, with Rachel Blanchard as Maggie Connelly, Lil Rel Howery as Nash Hall, Finn Wittrock as Damon “Dom” Hart, Jacob Elordi as Richard Chase, Dash Mihok as Arthur Goggins, Kristen Connolly as Jackie Connelly, Jade Fernandez as Evelyn Hall, Michael Braun as Jeff Peterson, and Michael Scialabba as Kevin Washington.

Deep Water is based upon Patricia Highsmith’s novel of the same name, which was first published in 1957. Zach Helm and Sam Levinson adapted the novel for the big screen. This was originally set to hit theaters in 2020, before Disney and 20th Century Studios ultimately decided to pull it from a theatrical release in favor of a streaming exclusive debut.

Hulu will premiere Deep Water on March 18.